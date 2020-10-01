Celebrate National Hair Day with These 7 HAIR Throwback Videos

October 1 marks National Hair Day, so what better to do than look back at past Broadway production of HAIR?

While National Hair Day might not be celebrating the Broadway show Hair, we're still taking a look back at past performances from the show!

Hair premiered on Broadway at the Biltmore Theatre on April 29 in 1968. It has since been revived four times, with the 2009 revival winning the Tony Award for Best Revival.

With a score including such enduring musical numbers as "Let the Sunshine In," "Aquarius," "Hair" and "Good Morning Starshine," Hair depicts the the birth of a cultural movement in the 60's and 70's that changed America forever: the musical follows a group of hopeful, free-spirited young people who advocate a lifestyle of pacifism and free-love in a society riddled with intolerance and brutality during the Vietnam War. As they explore sexual identity, challenge racism, experiment with drugs and burn draft cards, the "tribe" in Hair creates an irresistable message of 'hope' that continues to resonate with audiences 40 years later.

Revival Cast at the 2009 Tony Awards

Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In on The Late Show

Original Cast at the 1969 Tony Awards

Backstage with Gavin Creel

Original cast on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show in 1968

I Got Life on Good Morning America

Let the Sunshine In at the Marriage Equality Rally in NYC

