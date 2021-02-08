Celebrate Korean Lunar New Year At Home With The SI Museum And The Korean Community Development Center

This year, we're celebrating the Korean Lunar New Year at home! Greet the year of the Ox as the Staten Island Museum and the Korean Community Development Center partner to present a celebration of Lunar New Year i??e?? with traditional food, performances, and activities that you can enjoy right from home.

Download this interactive guide starting Friday, February 12 and bring the traditions of Seollal (Korean Lunar New Year) right into your own home! Celebrate the whole week with recipes, games, videos, and activities for the entire family to enjoy! Learn about the games (To-hoh), food (Tteok-guk), fashion (hanbok), and performing arts that epitomize this special time of year. Register at StatenIslandMuseum.org. $5 recommended donation/free for Museum members.

"The Staten Island Museum is thrilled to partner again with our friends at the Korean Community Development Center. Although we wish we could be together - we are grateful to bring the community a fun and educational experience of Korean Culture right into their homes. The family friendly festivities highlight music, dance, and traditional cuisine," said Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO.

"Celebrating our traditional holiday Seollal with S.I. Museum became the most important tradition here in NY at this time of year. I wish you a year filed with peace, happiness, and good health. Saehae bok mani baduseyo!" Jee Ra, Director, Korean Community Development Center and Principal, Korean School of Staten Island.

Since 2016, the Staten Island Museum has been celebrating Lunar New Year with the Korean Community Development Center and while we can't do it in person this year, we can still celebrate together! This interactive guide brings the traditions of Seollal straight to you through recipes, games, videos, and activities for you and your entire family to enjoy.

The Lunar New Year, or Seollal is the most celebrated holiday in Korea. Seollal falls on the first day of the lunar calendar, which is usually towards the end of January or beginning of February. This year it falls on February 12th and marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox. While the Lunar New Year is observed across most of Asia, each country has its own way of celebrating. Korea has a unique set of customs and traditions. During Seollal, everyone celebrates for three days: the day before, the day of, and the day after. It is a time reserved for remembering ancestors, wearing hanbok, visiting family, eating traditional food, and playing fun games.

Maedeup is the traditional Korean artform of knotting silken cords. Maedeup consists of over 35 intricate knots, all skillfully woven to make beautiful ornaments and accessories. In this introductory workshop, you will learn how to make your own maedeup ornament or bracelet using this traditional technique. All supplies are provided and can be picked up at the Staten Island Museum's Visitor Services desk this weekend, February 6-7, from 12-4pm. Register at https://www.statenislandmuseum.org/event/maedeup-korean-knots-art-workshop/.