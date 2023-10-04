Celebrate Halloween at South Street Seaport Museum

Join South Street Seaport Museum this October for a spooky experience, just in time for Halloween!

Halloween Origami and Letter Printing | Saturday, October 14 | 12-2pm | Free!

Embrace spooky season and unleash your creativity at Bowne & Co.'s Halloween-inspired drop-in workshop, located at 211 Water Street, New York, NY.

Visit anytime between 12pm and 2pm for a free hands-on experience in crafting origami bats, and other spooky folded-paper creatures, along with Halloween-themed paper chains. For an extra thrill, our skilled Bowne designers will be on hand to guide you through crafting your own letterpress-printed broadside posters using a 19th-century printing press from the Seaport Museum's working collection.

Don't miss this opportunity to add a touch of spookiness to your seasonal decorations and learn more about the art of traditional letterpress printing. Join us and get into the Halloween spirit!

Pre-registration is encouraged for this free seasonal workshop but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone age 5 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they create during the afternoon. seaportmuseum.org/halloween-crafts

Halloween Weekend at the Seaport Museum | Saturday, October 28-Sunday, October 29 | 11am-5pm | Free!

Visit the Seaport Museum for a weekend full of Halloween activities!

On Saturday, October 28, join the South Street Seaport neighborhood Halloween celebration for all treats and no tricks! Stop by the Introduction Galleries at 12 Fulton Street and at Bowne & Co. Stationers at 211 Water Street to show off your costumes and get your treats.

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be all-ages family activity stations throughout the campus as part of a Halloween block party presented in partnership with Mommy Poppins, Brooklyn Bridge Parents, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Activities will include Halloween arts-and-crafts activities, a spooky scavenger hunt, and other festive experiences to be had on the cobblestones of Fulton and Front Street.

On Sunday, October 29, the Museum will continue to offer Halloween arts-and-crafts activities and the spooky scavenger hunt aboard the tall ship Wavertree.

Halloween Weekend at the Seaport Museum will take place from 11am-5pm on October 28 and 29. While we encourage pre-registration, we warmly welcome walkups to join in the Halloween fun. Get ready for a memorable Halloween celebration in the heart of South Street Seaport. seaportmuseum.org/halloween

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport Walking Tour | Lower Manhattan | $30-$40

October's spooky season is the perfect time to join the Seaport Museum's 90-minute walking tour that will take you on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan.

This timely tour will tell the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this interactive tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis.

October dates include:

Wednesday, October 11, 6pm

Sunday, October 15, 3pm

Wednesday, October 18, 6pm

Saturday, October 21, 3pm

Sunday, October 22, 3pm

Wednesday, October 25, 6pm

Saturday, October 28, 3pm

Sunday, October 29, 3pm

Monday, October 30, 6pm

Registration is required. Content is appropriate for fans of true crime stories, those who are looking for unique Halloween activities, and history-buffs age 13 and up. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

Extend Your Visit

Looking to explore more that the Seaport Museum has to offer? Before or after these Halloween activities, anytime between 11am-4:30pm, take advantage of Pay What You Wish General Admission Museum tickets. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

Fall Sailing on the 1885 Schooner Pioneer | Saturdays and Sundays through October 21 | 3pm | $20-$50

Fall is a beautiful time to sail through New York Harbor on the Seaport Museum's historic 1885 schooner Pioneer.Don your sweater and take an exciting excursion that offers an unparalleled opportunity to take in New York's iconic skyline and rich historical treasures from a whole new perspective in the crisp Autumn air. If you're feeling adventurous, you'll even have the chance to lend a hand and help raise the sails yourself. But don't worry if you prefer to sit back and simply soak up the breathtaking scenery-you're welcome to relax on the deck and enjoy the ride. So, whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or simply in search of a one-of-a-kind seasonal experience, join the Seaport Museum for a thrilling October sail! seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-daytime-sail

Charter a Private Fall Sail

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate Halloween, a special occasion, or impress your clients with an exciting Fall outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on the 1885 schooner Pioneer! This unique vessel provides the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event. Whether you're looking to host a Halloween party, birthday, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. Pioneer charters range from $2,000 to $3,750 for either a two- or three-hour sail, for up to 36 people. To reserve your group and book a custom charter experience today, contact charters@seany.org or visit seaportmuseum.org/charters

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org