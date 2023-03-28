Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Earth Day On Governors Island

The festivities will take place on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, from 10am to 3pm. 

Mar. 28, 2023  
Celebrate Earth Day On Governors Island

The Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island today announced the Island's second annual Earth Day celebration, offering a day of free programming celebrating our shared connection with nature. New Yorkers are invited to spend the day on Governors Island and enjoy free educational activities and workshops for all ages, guided tours through the Island's open space, and live performances inspired by ecology and the environment. The festivities will take place on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, from 10am to 3pm.

"Governors Island is an ecological resource for New York City, and we're committed to showcasing how New Yorkers can engage with solutions to better care for our planet to combat a changing climate," said Clare Newman, President & CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "This year we invite New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world to join us for a free day of programming that not only highlights the natural beauty of our Island but also teaches us how we can all assist in the critical fight for a better Earth."

Earth Day on Governors Island will feature volunteer stewardship projects, free environmental education activities for all ages, guided tours of the Island's climate-resilient landscapes and unique Urban Farm, a bird walk focused on early migratory birds passing through Governors Island, a hands-on workshop on making your own seed balls with the Trust's horticulture team, insect ecology activities, free bike lessons with Bike New York, an immersive performance by artist Seung Taek-Lee, and more activities to be announced. For more information and a full schedule of the day's events, visit www.govisland.org/earth-day.

"There's no better place in New York City to immerse yourself in nature and celebrate Earth Day than Governors Island! From Hammock Grove to Nolan Park, the Island's green spaces will be in their full splendor on Earth Day," said Patti Davis, Interim Executive Director of the Friends of Governors Island. "Bring your friends and family to spend the day exploring and learning about the cutting-edge environmental and conservation activities taking place here all year round."

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events will take place at Colonels Row unless otherwise noted.

  • 10am-12:30pm: Island-wide volunteer projects (registration at Colonels Row)

  • 1pm: Community Celebration with giveaways, performances, food trucks, and more

  • 1pm: Urban Farm Tour with Earth Matter NY

  • 1-3pm: Learn to Ride kids bike class with Bike New York at the Oval

  • 1:30pm: Seeding Your Way to a Native Habitat seed ball workshop at the Urban Farm

  • 2pm: The Earth Performance: Reenactment by Seung Taek-Lee/Canal Projects on the Parade Ground

  • 2pm: Early Migration Bird Walk with NYC Audubon

  • 2pm: Introduction to the Circular Economy with Circular Economy Manufacturing

  • 2pm: Insect Ecology Walk

  • 2:30pm: Guided landscape tour of The Hills

Earth Day on Governors Island is co-presented by the Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island, with programming support from NYC Audubon, Billion Oyster Project, Circular Economy Manufacturing, Wind Support, Earth Matter NY, the National Park Service, Bee Conservancy, Bike New York, Canal Projects, and the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School.

Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with recreation activities like bike rentals, a Community Climbing Boulder, Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point, and more. Governors Island Arts public art commissions, including work from Duke Riley, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion, and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island. Charles Gaines's The American Manifest Chapter Two: Moving Chains will reopen on Governors Island later this spring.

QC NY is open daily on Governors Island, with two heated outdoor pools alongside saunas, steam rooms, relaxation treatments, massages, and a new bar and bistro. This winter also marks the return of Winter Dog Days, where dogs are allowed on Governors Island on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the end of April. Dogs must be leashed while on Governors Island except for in the Weekend Winter Dog Park, located adjacent to Liggett Terrace. The Trust and the Friends will also hold New York City's largest egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, free and open to all.

Governors Island is open to the public daily from 7am to 6pm. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org. Trust-operated seasonal weekend Brooklyn ferry service will return this summer.

Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, older adults ages 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Friends of Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island daily on the South Brooklyn route, with stops in Lower Manhattan and along the Brooklyn waterfront. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.



Related Stories
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September Photo
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September
Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. 
Photos: Stars Attend Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo
Photos: Stars Attend Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check out photos of the stars attending the opening night celebrations!
Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Photo
Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell for their play In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot.
Photos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD
Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet!

More Hot Stories For You


Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn PrizePlaywright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
March 27, 2023

The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell for their play In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot.
Actors' Equity Association and League of Resident Theatres Reach New Five-Year AgreementActors' Equity Association and League of Resident Theatres Reach New Five-Year Agreement
March 27, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association and the League of Resident Theatres have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. 
Metcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative TeamMetcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative Team
March 27, 2023

Final casting has been revealed for the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year HistoryCHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year History
March 27, 2023

Chicago, Broadway’s longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 26-year history.
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' PerformanceWHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' Performance
March 27, 2023

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will host a special SOAP OPERA NIGHT performance of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm, co-hosted by Soap Opera Digest.
share