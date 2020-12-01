Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Grab the champagne and settle in for an evening of entertainment to celebrate 7 amazing years of Mondays Dark! The popular grassroots charitable movement in Las Vegas was created as a way for incredible entertainers to give back to local nonprofits.

Every two weeks, Mondays Darks donates $10,000 to a different charity. Over the years, the stage at The Space and Mondays Dark have seen amazing success raising over $1 million for charity and welcoming renowned entertainers from award-winning performers including Brian Newman, Shania Twain, Wayne Newton, Olivia Newton-John, Terry Fator, Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, Travis Cloer, Brad Garrett, Blue Man Group, Human Nature and so many more.

Celebrate Lucky Number Seven on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m by bidding on over 100 incredible silent auction items and streaming the show for free at home to help raise money to support the ongoing efforts of Mondays Dark.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You