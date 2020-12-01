Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Article Pixel

Every two weeks, Mondays Darks donates $10,000 to a different charity.

Dec. 1, 2020  
Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Grab the champagne and settle in for an evening of entertainment to celebrate 7 amazing years of Mondays Dark! The popular grassroots charitable movement in Las Vegas was created as a way for incredible entertainers to give back to local nonprofits.

Every two weeks, Mondays Darks donates $10,000 to a different charity. Over the years, the stage at The Space and Mondays Dark have seen amazing success raising over $1 million for charity and welcoming renowned entertainers from award-winning performers including Brian Newman, Shania Twain, Wayne Newton, Olivia Newton-John, Terry Fator, Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, Travis Cloer, Brad Garrett, Blue Man Group, Human Nature and so many more.

Celebrate Lucky Number Seven on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m by bidding on over 100 incredible silent auction items and streaming the show for free at home to help raise money to support the ongoing efforts of Mondays Dark.

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!

Celebrate 7 Years of Monday's Dark - Silent Auction Now Live!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You