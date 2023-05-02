Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents VENICE, CITY OF LIGHT

The performance is on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:30pm.

May. 02, 2023  

Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents VENICE, CITY OF LIGHT

Rose of the Compass joins with the Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine to present Venice, City of Light, the final performance of the Cathedral's 2022-23 season of Great Music in a Great Space concerts, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Created by artistic directors Nina Stern and Kent Tritle, the program celebrates Venice as the great cultural crossroads from medieval times to the 20th century. The presence of Jewish, Turkish and Armenian communities is explored alongside the musical creativity which emanated from the Basilica of San Marco, illustrating the cultural splendor of the luminous city of the lagoon.

Performers include Ara Dinkjian, oud; Tamer Pinarbasi, kanun; Glen Velez, percussion; Arthur Fiacco, cello; Nina Stern, recorders and chalumeau; Daniel Ficarri, organ; and Tracy Cowart, mezzo-soprano. Kent Tritle conducts the Cathedral Choir.

The performance will take place in person in the Cathedral's magnificent Chapel of St. James. Student Rush tickets will be available the day of at the box office. One free ticket per student ID. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website.






Related Stories
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway! Photo
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!
Broadway's new play Fat Ham is now running and we're giving BroadwayWorld readers an exclusive discount! Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Fat Ham here!
Photos: Inside The 2023 New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow Photo
Photos: Inside The 2023 New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, held its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow, honoring the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Check out photos here!
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadways Majestic Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre
As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years – the musical’s legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit!
Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More Photo
Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More
Last night, May 1, The Entertainment Community Fund celebrated distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry.

More Hot Stories For You


Which Broadway Shows Have Received the Most Tony Nominations Ever?Which Broadway Shows Have Received the Most Tony Nominations Ever?
May 2, 2023

While many stellar productions are poised to earn multiple nominations this season, it will take quite a few to stand up to the current record holders. Below, check out which Broadway shows hold the records for the most-Tony nominated productions of all time.
Wake Up With BWW 5/2: Tony Nominations, Theatre World Awards, Plus a Message From Auli'i CravalhoWake Up With BWW 5/2: Tony Nominations, Theatre World Awards, Plus a Message From Auli'i Cravalho
May 2, 2023

Top stories: Find out who will receive Theatre World Awards, plus casting for Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony, and a message from Auli'i Cravalho!
Barbra Streisand Awarded 10th Anniversary Genesis PrizeBarbra Streisand Awarded 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize
May 1, 2023

The Genesis Prize Foundation has announced iconic actor, singer, director, author, and activist Barbra Streisand as the 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize Laureate.
Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald & More to Appear at Night of Covenant House Stars GalaAriana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald & More to Appear at Night of Covenant House Stars Gala
May 1, 2023

Covenant House will hold its annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Javits Center Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace in New York City. Learn how to purchase tickets!
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and DetroitMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit
May 1, 2023

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Chicago on Saturday, May 13th and in Detroit on Sunday, May 14th.
share