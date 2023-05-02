Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents VENICE, CITY OF LIGHT

Rose of the Compass joins with the Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine to present Venice, City of Light, the final performance of the Cathedral's 2022-23 season of Great Music in a Great Space concerts, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Created by artistic directors Nina Stern and Kent Tritle, the program celebrates Venice as the great cultural crossroads from medieval times to the 20th century. The presence of Jewish, Turkish and Armenian communities is explored alongside the musical creativity which emanated from the Basilica of San Marco, illustrating the cultural splendor of the luminous city of the lagoon.

Performers include Ara Dinkjian, oud; Tamer Pinarbasi, kanun; Glen Velez, percussion; Arthur Fiacco, cello; Nina Stern, recorders and chalumeau; Daniel Ficarri, organ; and Tracy Cowart, mezzo-soprano. Kent Tritle conducts the Cathedral Choir.

The performance will take place in person in the Cathedral's magnificent Chapel of St. James. Student Rush tickets will be available the day of at the box office. One free ticket per student ID. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website.