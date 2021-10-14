Cast Members From GLEE and FAME to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Game Night

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a special Game Night with the casts of "Glee" and "Fame" coming together for a battle of the drama departments, in a fun-filled episode of "Stars In The House" Tuesday, October 19th to benefit The Actors Fund.

Original cast members of "Glee," including Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) and original cast members of "Fame," including Loretta Chandler (Dusty Tyler), Lee Curreri (Bruno Martelli), Carol Mayo Jenkins (English Teacher Elizabeth Sherwood) and Valerie Landsburg (Doris) in an evening of nostalgic fun and games, to raise money for The Actors Fund.

The episode will livestream at 8pm EST on Tuesday, October 19th on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations. "Glee" is the story of a group of ambitious teenagers who try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club. "Fame" chronicles the lives of several teenagers who attend a New York high school for students gifted in the performing arts.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.