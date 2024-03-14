Casey Likes & Salena Qureshi to Star in I AND YOU: A MUSICAL at McCarter Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



McCarter Theatre Center will present the workshop of its newest commission, I and You: A Musical, a musical adaptation of the acclaimed play by Lauren Gunderson, one of America's most produced playwrights. The closed-session workshop, directed by McCarter’s Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, is now in process through March 15th and features the celebrated talents of Gunderson (book) and composer Ari Afsar (music & lyrics). Broadway’s Casey Likes (Back to the Future The Musical) and Television’s Salena Qureshi (The Society on Netflix, Madame Secretary on CBS) star as Anthony and Caroline.

I and You: A Musical captures the spark and zeal of Gunderson’s popular play of the same title, setting the teenage angst and aspirations of its protagonists, Caroline and Anthony, against the timeless poetry of Walt Whitman. Integrating the characters’ personal musical preferences—Anthony’s for indie jazz reminiscent of Leon Bridges and Caroline’s towards a Billie Eilish/Olivia Rodrigo vibe—the musical skillfully blends introspective and exuberant songs. This narrative fusion explores the profound depths of human connection, presenting an intimate yet epic exploration of life's complexities.

“Having directed the premiere of the play I and You in 2013, I am so thrilled revisit this now iconic and beloved narrative with the brilliant talents of Ari Afsar and Lauren Gunderson. Just like its source play, I and You: A Musical will move audiences for generations to come. It’s in McCarter's DNA to boldly foster new work that will shape our field. It's a joy and honor to be part bringing this project to life," shared Sarah Rasmussen.

The rest of the creative team includes Sujin Kim-Ramsey (music director), Danielle Ranno (stage manager), Julie Felise Dubiner (dramaturg), Jaimee Harmon-Taboni (BOLD artistic assistant), with casting by Daryl Eisenberg.

Lauren Gunderson has topped American Theatre Magazine’s list of America's most produced playwrights on multiple occasions for over a decade. Her plays are produced across the world, including I and You, The Book of Will, Silent Sky, The Taming, The Half-Life of Marie Curie (available on Audible), The Catastrophist and the Miss Bennet trilogy. Her musicals include Earthrise and Dr Wonderful for The Kennedy Center, Rosie Revere Engineer And Friends for TheatreWorks USA, Justice and the upcoming Sinister. Her musical adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife opened on London’s West End in 2023.

Joining her in this venture is Ari Afsar, an ethnomusicology graduate from UCLA, whose multifaceted career encompasses roles as a singer, songwriter, and storyteller. Afsar's impressive resume includes opening for notable figures like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, originating the role of Eliza in Chicago's production ofHamilton, and most recently she co-wrote a song for Shawn Mendes with Pasek & Paul for a Sony feature film, Lyle Lyle Crocodile. Ari and Lauren co-wrote their first musical We Won’t Sleep, which was developed at the O’Neill National Musical Theater Conference in 2019. The musical’s EP - We Won’t Sleep -is available from SONY Masterworks Broadway.

For more information about McCarter Theatre Center and its upcoming events, visit www.mccarter.org.