Carter Brey To Retire From New York Philharmonic After 30 Seasons

Carter Brey — the distinguished cellist who joined the New York Philharmonic as Principal Cello, The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Chair, in 1996 — has announced that he will retire from the Orchestra at the end of the 2025–26 season, following 30 seasons with the Orchestra.

Brey's final solo performances in New York City as a member of the Orchestra will be Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1 in subscription concerts in David Geffen Hall, conducted by Elim Chan, May 27–30, 2026, and on the Concerts in the Parks, June 9–12, 2026 (additional details to be announced). As previously announced, he performs the same work at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, conducted by Stéphane Denève, July 29, 2026.

Carter Brey said: “There is an adage among offshore sailors: if you're thinking about reducing sail, it's past time to do it. So it is with regard to retirement: better early than late. The honor of holding a titled chair with my beloved hometown orchestra has been an extraordinary privilege, and I want to pass that privilege on to a new generation. I anticipate a joyous renewal of purpose and connection for them under the guidance of incoming Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.”

Gustavo Dudamel, the Philharmonic's Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director Designate, said: “Carter Brey is a perfect example of everything that I love about the New York Philharmonic players — he is both a true musician and a deeply warm and caring human being. I wish him joy in his next chapter, and I know that the magnificent sound of his cello will always continue to resonate in our hall, and in our hearts.”