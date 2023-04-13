Caroga Arts Collective Presents the 2023 Caroga Lake Music Festival

Caroga Arts Collective announced the complete 2023 Caroga Lake Music Festival (CLMF) summer lineup. Caroga Arts will welcome more than 125 artists for over 35 concerts, which will include notable guest artists Judy Collins, Baha Men, and The War and Treaty making their CLMF debut. For the second time in its 12-year history, this year's festival will include a full symphony performed conductorless by the Caroga Arts Ensemble -- Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony.

"We're excited to bring a robust lineup of artists to Caroga Lake for our 12th summer season," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder and Artistic Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "Our concerts will feature a diverse array of genres -- classical, jazz, rock, and everything in between -- presented lakeside at Sherman's Park and at other beloved venues across the region."

Caroga Arts will also invite music lovers of all ages to Sherman's Park for the CLMF Lesson & Ensembles Program. Back for its second year, the Lessons & Ensembles Program provides music workshops and individual or small group lessons, led by Caroga Arts Ensemble artists, to community members looking to learn a new instrument or hone their talent.

"Caroga Arts is breathing life into musical arts in our communities, and even in our schools" said Dr. William Crankshaw, Caroga Arts board member and Superintendent of Schools at the Greater Johnstown School District. "The potential to offer students the opportunities to experience a wide variety of world-class musical programs, not to mention exposure to string instruments and summer ensembles, excites me. There have been hundreds of educators in our region who have been pining for these types of opportunities, which, until now, were only available to communities with resources and affluence to do so."

Over the course of its five-week season, CLMF will feature more than 20 touring guest artists and ensembles. In addition to well-known names Judy Collins, Baha Men, and The War and Treaty, CLMF will feature a comedy and music event for the first time hosted by SNL star and local resident, Alex Moffat. CLMF will also highlight up-and-coming artists such as Laufey, an Icelandic musician and songwriter who recently ranked #1 on Billboard's Alternative New Artist Chart. Past CLMF attendees will also recognize familiar favorites Eddie Barbash, performing at Sherman's Jazz Fest; The Ultimates, back for a Labor Day concert with fireworks; and Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra at Fiesta Caroga, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year will also feature an ambitious lineup of performances from the Caroga Arts Ensemble, including a rare conductorless performance of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony and two world premieres. The first performance making its debut is "27 Steps," an immersive theater experience presented in partnership with Utica Dance. The second debut is the family-friendly "Louie the Loon," composed by Brian Shank based on a short story by Julian Muller, which will be performed at a Kids Carousel Concert.

Caroga Arts will return with its five-week long artist-in-residence experience, a core component to the summer season that features 100+ musicians living amongst the community and curating unique chamber music and orchestral collaborations as part of the Caroga Arts Ensemble. These artists hold positions as leading soloists, chamber musicians, and orchestral musicians from across the country, performing in the Met Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Verona Quartet, KASA Quartet, Cavani Quartet, Hausmann Quartet, and more.

Caroga Arts is proud to call Sherman's Park -- the historic and much-loved former amusement park -- its home. With the majority of CLMF concerts held on Sherman's Park's lakeside lawn or in its classic dance hall, guests can enjoy an idyllic setting while taking in performances from world-renowned artists. The George and Ruth Abdella Carousel will also be open for riders of all ages before every CLMF concert at Sherman's Park this season. In addition to collaborations at Sherman's Park, CLMF resident artists will be featured at partnering venues and festivals across the region as part of CLMF on Tour performances.

For the first time ever, Caroga Arts is offering a 2023 season pass, with discounted premium seats.