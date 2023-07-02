Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra 2 Travels To The Dominican Republic In July For First-Ever International Concerts

This July, following two weeks of intensive training in New York, NYO2—one of Carnegie Hall's three national youth ensembles made up of extraordinary teen instrumentalists from across the United States—will travel to the Dominican Republic for the ensemble's first ever international concerts and residency.



Before embarking on the tour, conductor Joseph Young leads NYO2 in a performance in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. The orchestra's program includes Bernstein's Three Dance Episodes from On the Town, selections from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, and Sibelius' Violin Concerto featuring renowned violinist Jennifer Koh as soloist. Maestro Young, who was previously NYO2's resident conductor for five years, makes his Carnegie Hall debut with this performance.



Following their Carnegie Hall appearance, NYO2 will depart for the Dominican Republic where they will perform two concerts presented by Fundación Sinfonía at Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito in Santo Domingo on Monday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m. and Gran Teatro del Cibao in Santiago on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.



During their four-day residency in the Dominican Republic, NYO2 musicians also have the opportunity to connect with fellow young musicians and to learn more about their host country. On Monday morning, July 17, NYO2 will play side-by-side with nearly 60 musicians from the country's National Conservatory, exploring a combination of both American and Dominican music. On Tuesday, July 18, NYO2 will visit the Centro León in Santiago, a museum devoted to Dominican history and culture. There they will meet students from nearby Ciudad Santa Maria which sponsors an El Sistema-based orchestra, one of Carnegie Hall's international Link Up partners. On Wednesday, July 19, NYO2 players will meet up with students from the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Punta Cana and present a free pop-up chamber performance in Juan Dolio.



“We are thrilled that NYO2 will embark on its first international tour this summer,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “It will be a great opportunity for these superb young players to connect with peer musicians, learn more about the culture of the Dominican Republic, and engage with music lovers throughout the country. We hope they will return home inspired to further develop their playing and to give back to their communities through music.”

“We are filled with pride and excitement as we warmly welcome Carnegie Hall's exceptional National Youth Orchestra 2 in the Dominican Republic,” said Margarita Miranda-Mitrov, President of Fundación Sinfonía. “Carnegie Hall stands as a beacon of artistic excellence, and we deeply admire its legendary contributions. At Fundación Sinfonía, we wholeheartedly embrace and share their belief in the transformative power of music and education, aligning ourselves with their vision and commitment to nurturing young talent through the convergence of art and learning. Empowering our youth has always been at the heart of Fundación Sinfonía's mission. This partnership serves as an inspiration, fueling the ambitions and sparking the passions of an entire generation of young Dominican musicians. Together, we strive to help pave their way towards a future without boundaries, where endless possibilities await those who dare to dream.”



The 89 members of this year's NYO2 ensemble—ages 14–17, hailing from 30 US states plus Puerto Rico—have been recognized as exceptionally talented musicians who not only embody a very high level of artistry, but who also come from a wide range of backgrounds, representing a bright future for American orchestral music. Ten musicians are returning to NYO2 from past seasons; 35 prior members of NYO2 have been accepted to Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) this summer.



The NYO2 program begins with an intensive two-week training period at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) in July. There, the young musicians work with top-notch professional players from orchestras around the country. James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra in Virginia, returns for the tenth year as orchestra director and will work closely with NYO2 to prepare its 2023 concert program. The faculty will oversee rehearsals and work with the musicians in master classes and sectionals in preparation for the culminating concerts in New York and the Dominican Republic.



About NYO2

Created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute in summer 2016, NYO2 brings together outstanding young American instrumentalists ages 14–17 for a summer orchestral training program that includes a residency and an exciting concert at Carnegie Hall. Running in conjunction with the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America's summer residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY), NYO2 offers an opportunity for younger participants to play alongside exceptionally talented peers and learn from a world-class faculty. With a focus on actively recruiting talented young players from across the country, the program aims to expand the pool of young musicians equipped with the tools to succeed at the highest level, particularly those who come from communities that have been underserved by and underrepresented in the classical music field. NYO2 has been celebrated for “technical mastery, musicianship and panache to rival anyone” (New York Classical Review) in its performances. Over the past six years, NYO2 has performed in concert with The Philadelphia Orchestra and has been in residency with the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, in addition to annual performances at Carnegie Hall. Stellar conductors and soloists from across the globe have collaborated with the ensemble including Mei-Ann Chen, Aaron Diehl, Giancarlo Guerrero, Gabriela Montero, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Gil Shaham, and Esperanza Spalding. The orchestra has also taken part in digital video projects, including a world-premiere performance of Molly Joyce's Side by Side.



A recently published report from researchers at WolfBrown shares detailed findings following six years of studying NYO2. The study considers the practices put into place surrounding the launch and operations of this ensemble, which seeks to create an inclusive experience for young musicians rooted in musical excellence. Click here to read the report.



NYO2 is one of Carnegie Hall's three acclaimed national youth orchestras which also include NYO-USA for outstanding classical musicians (ages 16–19), celebrating its tenth anniversary season this summer 2023, and NYO Jazz for the nation's finest jazz instrumentalists (ages 16–19). Each of these prestigious national programs—free to all participants—is dedicated to the proposition that talented young musicians thrive when given the opportunity to expand their musical, social, and cultural horizons and share their artistry with audiences around the globe. Over the last decade, well over a thousand young musicians have performed in the Hall's three national youth ensembles, creating a unique musical community, spotlighting musical excellence found across the United States and transforming countless lives.



To learn more, visit carnegiehall.org/nyo2.



About Fundación Sinfonía

Fundación Sinfonía is the leading private, non-profit organization focused on promoting the performing arts, especially classical music, in the Dominican Republic. Sinfonía was founded in 1986 with the purpose of rescuing the National Symphony Orchestra of the Dominican Republic. Its first president and founder was Mr. Pedro Rodríguez Villacañas. In 1991, after five years of work to rebuild this iconic institution, the Dominican government officially granted Sinfonía the management of the country's national orchestra, which lasted until the creation of the Ministry of Culture in 2002.



Today, Sinfonía's Board of Directors, presided by Margarita Miranda de Mitrov with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the generous financial sponsorship of the most important companies, embassies and institutions of the Dominican Republic, continues its longstanding tradition of presenting high-level classical concerts with world renowned soloists, conductors, and international orchestras, showcased alongside the most distinguished national classical artists and members of the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional.



Recurring festivals and artistic events include the Santo Domingo Music Festival, the Santander Paloma O'Shea International Piano Competition Winners Concert, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Winners Concert, Symphonic Seasons of the National Symphony Orchestra of the Dominican Republic, the Margarita Copello de Rodríguez Gala of Great Performers and the Lyric Festival of the Caribbean.



In 2012, Fundación Sinfonía created the Young Philharmonic of the Dominican Republic with the support of the YOA-Orquesta de las Américas and the Batuta Foundation of Colombia. The inaugural residence of this orchestra took place in 2012 in Juan Dolio, followed by a string workshop in Polo, Barahona.



In 2017, Sinfonía started a Training Program for Young Singers, and, since then, four workshops have been held. Since 2020, Sinfonía has awarded scholarships from the OAcademy, an educational program of the Orchestra of the Americas, to young instrumentalists and orchestral directors. In 2022, the competition's first edition for young pianists, "PROPIANO", was held. Its second edition was recently held successfully.



NYO2 – Summer 2023 Performances

Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall, New York NY

NYO2

Joseph Young, Conductor

Jennifer Koh, Violin



BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet

_________________________________________



Monday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

NYO2

Joseph Young, Conductor

Jennifer Koh, Violin



BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet

_________________________________________



Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Gran Teatro del Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic

NYO2

Joseph Young, Conductor

Jennifer Koh, Violin



BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On the Town

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

PROKOFIEV Selections from Romeo and Juliet



Ticket Information

Carnegie Hall



Tickets for NYO2's Carnegie Hall concert—ranging from $20-40—are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org. Each Carnegie Hall ticket is subject to a $9 convenience fee. Tickets $25 and under are subject to a $3 convenience fee.



For more information on Carnegie Hall discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, dates, and prices are subject to change.



Dominican Republic Tour



Click here for more information on tickets to NYO2's performance at the Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito in Santo Domingo (July 17) and at the Gran Teatro del Cibao in Santiago (July 18).