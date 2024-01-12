Carnegie Hall's Citywide Weimar Festival Kicks Off This Month

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Carnegie Hall's Citywide Weimar Festival Kicks Off This Month

Carnegie Hall’s Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice festival kicks off this January with two concerts by esteemed conductor and Perspectives artist Franz Welser-Möst leading The Cleveland Orchestra in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with programs that demonstrate the diverse musical styles of the Weimar era, including works by Krenek, Webern, Bartók, Prokofiev, and Gustav Mahler on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. The citywide festival—which runs through May—explores one of the most complex and consequential chapters in modern history: Germany’s Weimar Republic of 1919–1933. Through 30 concerts and events at Carnegie Hall and 70+ multidisciplinary offerings at more than 50 leading cultural and academic institutions across New York City, the festival examines the arts and culture that flourished as artists sought bold avenues for creative expression in this increasingly traumatic time.

At Carnegie Hall, festival audiences are invited on an exploration through artistic movements in classical music, jazz, cabaret, art song, and more that reflect the forces that led to the fall of the Weimar Republic—and the many lessons about the fragility of democracy that can be gleaned from its extraordinary collapse. For highlights of additional Weimar festival events in January and February at the Hall and beyond, please see below.

“With our citywide festivals, we seek to take audiences on curated journeys of discovery, asking questions about some of the most important issues of our day,” said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. “The Weimar festival explores the fragility of democracy through the lens of the fall of the Weimar Republic and shines a spotlight on the innovative creative expression and powerful artistic movements that emerged during this increasingly dark and tumultuous era. We hope this festival’s thought-provoking programming will not only engage audiences but also serve as a jumping-off point to stimulate dialogue. If there is any lesson to learn from the Weimar period, it is the great responsibility for everyone, including the arts and artists, to speak out and raise key questions at these times.”

For the most up-to-date information on festival performances and events at Carnegie Hall and partner institutions, visit carnegiehall.org/weimar.
 




