Carnegie Hall Citywide Announces 2023-2024 Season With Free Performances Across NYC

The Carnegie Hall Citywide free concert series continues throughout the Hall's 2023–2024 season with a wide-ranging lineup of performances in celebrated community venues across New York City. The performance schedule below features renowned artists from a variety of genres—including classical, jazz, global music, and more.



All Carnegie Hall Citywide performances are free, and no tickets are required.



2023–2024 Carnegie Hall Citywide Concert:



THE Brianna Thomas BAND



Saturday, September 30 at 5:00 PM

Louis Armstrong House Museum

34-56 107th Street | Queens



Versatile vocalist Brianna Thomas "may well be the best young straight-ahead jazz singer of her generation" (The Wall Street Journal). A performer since the age of six, Thomas sings everything from ballad standards and blues to her original compositions. She has collaborated with a variety of distinguished artists, including Dianne Reeves, Wynton Marsalis, and Wycliffe Gordon, and has performed in prestigious locations including Jazz at Lincoln Center to Montreux, Umbria, and Sochi jazz festivals.



FLOR DE TOLOACHE



Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM

Harlem Stage Gatehouse

150 Convent Avenue (at 135th Street) | Manhattan



New York City's singular, all-women mariachi group Flor De Toloache return to the series with their irresistible and boundary-pushing brand of mariachi music. For this special performance, the Latin Grammy Award–winners continue to delight purists while winning over new audiences with their contemporary take on the century old Mexican tradition.



THE MET ORCHESTRA CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

at 4:00 PM

St. Paul and St. Andrew UMC

263 W. 86th Street | Manhattan

Sunday, February 25 at 4:00 PM

Brooklyn Public Library, Central Library

Dr. S. Stevan Dweck Cultural Center

10 Grand Army Plaza (at Flatbush Avenue) | Brooklyn



The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble features a handpicked group of musicians from the historic Met Orchestra in concerts of remarkable variety. Adapting to fit the instrumental needs of any piece of music, this unique group performs two Carnegie Hall Citywide concerts this season offering endless programming possibilities—and audiences are treated to all-time chamber-music classic and standout works by several of today's significant composers.

KATIE HYUN

Bridget Kibbey



Sunday, November 19 at 5:00 PM

Our Saviour's Atonement Lutheran Church

178 Bennett Avenue (at 189th Street) | Manhattan



Violinist Katie Hyun—a virtuoso on both Baroque and modern violin—and boundary-breaking harpist Bridget Kibbey perform in an imaginative program of music by Biber, J. S. Bach, Corelli, and Vivaldi. For this special performance, the duo is joined by two early Baroque specialists: violinist George Meyer and cellist Coleman Itzkoff.



ARCOSTRUM



Strauss Shi, Violin, Erhu, and Dizi

TY Zhang, Guitar and Electric Guitar

Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM

Flushing Town Hall

137-35 Northern Boulevard | Queens



Violin and guitar duo ArcoStrum—recent winner and audience prize recipient at the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition in New York—are known for dazzling audiences with innovative concerts that mix genres, cultures, and musical eras. For this unique performance, the pair creates original, all-new arrangements of beloved classical repertoire, technically impressive progressive rock, traditional Chinese music infused with modern instrumentation, and more.



SULLIVAN FORTNER TRIO



Sullivan Fortner, Piano

Tyrone Allen, Bass

Kayvon Gordon, Drums

Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM

Brooklyn Public Library, Central Library

Dr. S. Stevan Dweck Cultural Center

10 Grand Army Plaza (at Flatbush Avenue) | Brooklyn



Widely acclaimed by critics and top artists alike, Sullivan Fortner is an exceptionally inventive and responsive player renowned as a bandleader and composer; an unforgettable soloist and collaborator with leaders such as Wynton Marsalis and John Scofield; and a longstanding, Grammy Award–winning duo partner with Cécile McLorin Salvant. In 2015, he was named the American Pianist Association's Cole Porter Fellow in Jazz, an illustrious honor given only once every four years.





Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Langston Hughes Auditorium

515 Malcolm X Boulevard (at 135th Street) | Manhattan



Ravi Coltrane is one of New York's great saxophonists, composers, and bandleaders. Over the past several decades, he has worked with such icons as Elvin Jones, Kenny Barron, Steve Coleman, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, Geri Allen, and Terence Blanchard—to name a few—and he maintains a globe-trotting career with his own bands and projects. He'll be joined by a band of incredible musicians to be announced.



ALEXANDRA NOWAKOWSKI

MICHAŁ BIEL



Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

St. Paul and St. Andrew UMC

263 W 86th Street | Manhattan



Opera and concert singer Alexandra Nowakowski, praised by Opera News for her “impassioned singing,” is joined by pianist Michał Biel for an intimate recital featuring works by Debussy, Dvořák, Massenet, and much more.



JOSEPH PARRISH

SHAWN CHANG



Sunday, February 25 at 4:00 PM

St. Paul and St. Andrew UMC

263 W. 86th Street | Manhattan



Bass-baritone Joseph Parrish—winner of the 2022 YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions—and internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Shawn Chang perform an eclectic program of music by Schubert, Liszt, Mahler, John Coltrane, and more.



Meghan Kasanders

DROR BAITEL



Friday, March 8 at 7:00 PM

St. Paul and St. Andrew UMC

263 W. 86th Street | Manhattan



Meghan Kasanders—hailed by Opera News as a “wonderfully promising, rich dramatic soprano”—is joined by esteemed collaborative pianist Dror Baitel in an expansive program that includes Berg's Sieben frühe Lieder (“Seven Early Songs”); Rachmaninoff's Six Songs, Op. 38 (the composer's final set of songs for solo voice and piano); and Hair Emergency! by celebrated contemporary American composer Richard Pearson Thomas.



SOH DAIKO



Saturday, March 23 at 3:00 PM

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

31-10 Thomson Avenue | Queens



Featuring high-octane rhythms brought to life with vibrant choreography and athleticism, Soh Daiko presents a dynamic performance of taiko drumming and has been an audience favorite of the Carnegie Hall Citywide series for many seasons. Complementing the powerful drumming is a wide-ranging soundscape of bamboo flutes, brass bells, conch shells, gongs, and more.



AJA MONET



Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00 PM

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Langston Hughes Auditorium

515 Malcolm X Boulevard (at 135th Street) | Manhattan



Brooklyn-born surrealist blues poet, vocalist, and composer aja monet makes her Carnegie Hall Citywide debut this season with a live, to-be-announced band. A frequent collaborator with many of today's leading voices in jazz and soul music, she offers powerful and multi-disciplinary performances of urgency and honesty, and is celebrated for her community organizing and insight.





Sunday, April 21 at 5:00 PM

Our Saviour's Atonement Lutheran Church

178 Bennett Avenue (at 189th Street) | Manhattan



Innovative harpist Bridget Kibbey, Latin Grammy Award–winning percussionist and composer Samuel Torres, and internationally acclaimed clarinetist Ismail Lumanovski join together for a boundary-crossing performance. All known for their expansive approach both to their instrument and their repertoire, and as a trio, they have put together a unique program merging traditional Turkish and Macedonian folk music with the popular music of South America and the Nuevo Latino voices of New York City featuring works by José Barros, Paquito D'Rivera, and Astor Piazzola, and more.



In May 2024, the Carnegie Hall Citywide series returns to the Brooklyn Museum and El Museo del Barrio with exciting programs to be announced. To learn more about Carnegie Hall Citywide and stay informed on programming updates throughout the 2023–2024 season, please visit: carnegiehall.org/Citywide.