Camila Cabello- Led CINDERELLA Resumes Production in the UK

Production was suspended on Sony's re-imagining of the fairy tale classic in March.

Sony's live-action film adaptation of Cinderella resumed production in the UK this week after suspending operations in March at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the cast and crew reconvened outside of London this week for some low-level shooting, with an array of safety protocols in place for the safety of all involved.

According to Deadline, protocols used on set include social distancing and daily disinfection, contact tracing and safety training seminars.

Rehearsals have resumed with actors and crew all wearing mandatory masks. There has also been no mixing among production departments, and all involved with the shoot are staying in separate apartments. Refreshments on set are served pre-portioned and wrapped to avoid potential buffet contamination.

Filming is expected to continue through the end of September.

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello, who plays Cinderella, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

The film was originally expected to be released in February 2021.

