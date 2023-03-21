Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala 

Co-hosted by CBS New York anchor, Cindy Hsu the evening will feature live performances by Tony Award nominees Kenita R. Miller and Anika Larsen.

Mar. 21, 2023  

New York City Children's Theater will honor Tom Kitt, Alexa Fairchild, and Sidley Austin LLP at its 2023 Gala Celebration. This year's Gala will take place on Monday, April 24th, at 6:30pm at The Edison Ballroom.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt will receive NYCCT's Luminary Award, which recognizes those who advocate the importance of arts-in-education and theater for young audiences. NYC Department of Education Program Manager Alexa Fairchild will receive the Family of Artists Award, recognizing the sustained contributions of those who continually help NYCCT fulfill its mission. Sidley Austin LLP, law firm and pro-bono counsel for NYCCT, will receive the Harmony Award, which honors those who have made a significant contribution to the growth and progress of NYCCT.

The evening will celebrate the honorees, as well as the power of New York City Children's Theater's staff, teaching artists and partners to educate and inspire over 20,000 children's lives each year through professional, accessible theater productions and arts education programs.NYCCT's Annual Gala will feature performances from Tony Award nominees Kenita R. Miller (For Colored Girls...), Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Almost Famous), and a special appearance from Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire). Cindy Hsu, CBS Mornings anchor, will co-host the evening with Ms. Larsen.

Individual tickets start at $400, and tables start at $5,000. Sponsorships are also available. NYCCT's Annual Gala co-chair is board member Anika Larsen. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232071®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nycchildrenstheater.org%2F2023-gala-celebration%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world. Our annual Gala raises crucial funds that help us bring these award-winning theater productions and education programs to children and families across the city at little or no cost to them.

For over 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.




