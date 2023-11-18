Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOT's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

DISNEY ON BROADWAY is set to take center stage at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from January 12 through February 19th.

Stars Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Gavin Lee, Heidi Blickenstaff, Ashley Brown, L. Steven Taylor, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson, and Shoba Narayan will grace the America Gardens Theatre with performances of the songs that made them famous, along with other sensational tunes.

Check out the performance schedule below!

January:



Caissie Levy (Frozen) and Patti Murin (Frozen)

January 12, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22 and 23

Gavin Lee (Beauty and the Beast) and Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid)

January 13, 16, 17, 19, 21, 24 and 25

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King)

January 26, 28 and 29

Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King)

January 27, 30 and 31

February:



Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King):

February 1, 3, 5, and 6

Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King):

February 2, 4, 7, and 8

Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin):

February 9, 11, 12, 15, 18, and 19

Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin):

February 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 19



DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

Location: America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT

Dates: January 12 to February 19, 2024

Showtimes: 5:30 PM, 6:15 PM, and 8:00 PM

Note: Entertainment is subject to change without notice.