Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOT's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

Check out the festival schedule here!

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 4 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!

Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, and More Set for EPCOT's DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

DISNEY ON BROADWAY is set to take center stage at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from January 12 through February 19th.

Stars Caissie LevyPatti Murin, Gavin Lee, Heidi Blickenstaff, Ashley Brown, L. Steven Taylor, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson, and Shoba Narayan will grace the America Gardens Theatre with performances of the songs that made them famous, along with other sensational tunes.

Check out the performance schedule below!

January:
 

Caissie Levy (Frozen) and Patti Murin (Frozen)

January 12, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22 and 23

Gavin Lee (Beauty and the Beast) and Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid)

January 13, 16, 17, 19, 21, 24 and 25

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King)

January 26, 28 and 29

Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King)

January 27, 30 and 31

February:
 

Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King):

February 1, 3, 5, and 6

Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King):

February 2, 4, 7, and 8

Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin):

February 9, 11, 12, 15, 18, and 19

Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin):

February 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 19


DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

Location: America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT

Dates: January 12 to February 19, 2024

Showtimes: 5:30 PM, 6:15 PM, and 8:00 PM

Note: Entertainment is subject to change without notice.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Play Photo
Photo: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Play

Netflix has revealed the first official look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, along with the first act title: “Chapter One: The Girl From Nowhere.” Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry is an original stage play that brings the world of Stranger Things to life in a new way – live on stage. Check out the photo now!

2
Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Get a first look at footage of The Gardens of Anucnia at Lincoln Center Theater!

3
Video: SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Photo
Video: SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night

The company of Spamalot has lots of reasons to look on the bright side of life today! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre last night, November 16.

4
Listen: Viral Vocal Trio T.3 Releases Second Single Carry On Wayward Son Photo
Listen: Viral Vocal Trio T.3 Releases Second Single 'Carry On Wayward Son'

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, has  released the second single from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith. Listen here!

More Hot Stories For You

Original LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing ArtsOriginal LEGS DIAMOND Cast Will Reunite at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
Jessica Vosk & Mauricio Martínez to Host Annual Bryant Park Tree LightingJessica Vosk & Mauricio Martínez to Host Annual Bryant Park Tree Lighting
Listen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartz's 'Forgiveness' Embrace' Out NowListen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartz's 'Forgiveness' Embrace' Out Now
Videos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the MusicalVideos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Performs Three 'Unplugged' Songs From the Musical

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON

Recommended For You