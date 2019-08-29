Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, and More Will Lead Disney on Broadway Panel at DragCon

Aug. 29, 2019  
Broadway stars are headed to RuPaul's DragCon for a panel about Disney on Broadway next week!

Caissie Levy, Noah J. Ricketts, Michael James Scott, and Bradley Gibson, will all appear on the panel, titled "Disney On Broadway: Serving Hair, Face, and Looks for 25 Years." The stars are currently all on Broadway with Levy starring as Elsa and Ricketts as Kristoff in Frozen, Scott as the Genie in Aladdin, and Gibson as Simba in The Lion King.

The panel will be moderated by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 fourth runner-up Alexis Michelle and Season 11 Miss Congeniality Nina West, on September 6 at 4:30 PM at Javits Convention Center in NYC.

