Cabaret Legend Baby Jane Dexter Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of cabaret legend Baby Jane Dexter, who died last night at The Actors Home following a long illness.

A mainstay of cabaret stages all over, Baby Jane began her career in the 1970's and continued performing her cabaret shows through 2017.

Throughout her storied career she was seen at an endless array of major venues throughout the country, including Reno Sweeney, The Ballroom, Eighty Eight's, Blues Alley, The Kennedy Center and Weill Recital Hall, as well as regular performances at New York City's Metropolitan Room.

Her albums include The Real World: Live At The Metropolitan Room, You're Following Me!, With Arms Wide Open, and Big, Bad, and Blue Live!

Dexter was the recipient of seven major MAC Awards, including a special award for Lifetime Achievement, two Nightlife Awards, and two Bistro Awards.

A rape survivor, she also developed a motivational workshop program, "Healing Through Entertainment -- A Motivational Performance Art Experience For Women", a program which uses the powerful communication of personal stories and songs to coach countless women healing from the trauma of depression, domestic violence, homelessness, and rape.





