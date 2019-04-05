CRUEL INTENTION's Nicole Medoro Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

We definitely want it this way! Nicole Medoro from the national tour of Cruel Intentions is taking over the BroadwayWorld Instagram Story tomorrow, April 6th! Make sure to tune in to get a look behind-the-scenes during a two-show day of the 90s-filled musical as it plays Chicago's Broadway Playhouse. Happy hunting!

Set to the greatest pop and rock hits of the '90s, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is an exhilarating and deceptively funny musical that pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love. Audience members experience the intoxicating story full of hilarity and heart, set to the greatest throwback hits of the decade by such artists as Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more - in addition to songs from the film's iconic soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony" by The Verve and "Colorblind" by Counting Crows.

The tour of Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical stars John Battagliese (BAZ: Starcrossed Love) as Greg McConnell, Richard Crandle (Hairspray) as Ronald Clifford, Jeffrey Kringer as Sebastian Valmont, Dara Orland (Beauty & the Beast) as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell, Taylor Pearlstein (Flashdance) as Kathryn Merteuil, Brooke Singer (The Great Pie Robbery) as Cecile Caldwell, Betsy Stewart (October Sky) as Annette, David Wright (Cinderella) as Blaine Tuttle, Nicole Medoro (This Ain't No Disco) as the Female Understudy and Aramie Payton (The Scottsboro Boys) as the Male Understudy.

Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical debuted at The Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles in 2015, where it ran for 38 sold-out performances, before being remounted for a second sold-out run at LA's Prospect Theatre in November 2016. In February 2017, the musical played a sold-out "pop-up" engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge and returned in November 2017 to play a successful twenty-one-week engagement at the downtown NYC nightspot before its final performance on April 8, 2018.

When Sarah Michelle Gellar, the film's original Kathryn Merteuil was asked about the news, she said, "Everybody loves me and twenty years later I intend to keep it that way, with the support of the exquisite Cruel Intentions Musical and soundtrack. Not that I need support. I don't, because I'm fabulous."

Original film director Roger Kumble adds, "Never in my darkest fantasies would I believe twenty years later, my movie about a pair of hedonistic Manhattan step-siblings would turn into a musical. An amazing musical that even people who hate musicals would love, complete with a soundtrack loaded with the greatest 90s guilty pleasure songs."





