CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!

The pitch-perfect Grammy-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix returns to the Hollywood Bowl on September 29! Using nothing more than their voices, the group performs brilliant a cappella arrangements of hits from the worlds of country, hip-hop, pop, and more, as well as their own original songs. You've never heard the human voice like this. Tickets on sale now!

Five (5) Winners will win a pair of tickets (2) to the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, September 29th for Pentatonix!

