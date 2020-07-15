COME FROM AWAY Announces Rescheduled Sydney, Australia Engagement
Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions have announced the rescheduled dates for the Sydney season of COME FROM AWAY. The musical will commence performances at the Capitol Theatre from Thursday 3 June, 2021.
COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of thousands of stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland, Canada that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
Producer Rodney Rigby said, "We are thrilled that we have been able to re-schedule the Sydney season at the magnificent Capitol Theatre. At a time when the world is facing such challenges, this story of ordinary people doing extraordinary things by simply being kind and caring is a timely reminder of the triumph of humanity."
COME FROM AWAY will make its long awaited Sydney opening after a record breaking season in Melbourne, where it earned the title of the most successful musical ever in the Comedy Theatre's 92-year history. It won critical and audience acclaim during its 9 month Melbourne season and will return to the Comedy Theatre for a strictly limited encore engagement in early 2021.
Ticket holders will be contacted on Tuesday 11 August in respect to the rescheduled Sydney season on how to exchange or refund their tickets, with the Box Office opening for the General Public on Friday 21 August, 2020.
