Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner to Support The 21st Annual Daffodil Project

COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner to Support The 21st Annual Daffodil Project

Cast members distributed 1,275 daffodil bulbs to audience members to plant in their local parks.

Sep. 21, 2022  

New Yorkers for Parks and the Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away joined forces to honor the lives lost to 9/11 by partnering in support of the 21st Annual Daffodil Project, New York's largest annual volunteer program, which brings together volunteers across New York City to plant daffodils as a living memorial to honor New Yorkers lost to 9/11.

As the final event in Come From Away's "5 Days of Giving Back & Commemoration," cast members distributed 1,275 daffodil bulbs to audience members to plant in their local parks.

"The Daffodil Project is such a beautiful initiative-I had the opportunity to plant bulbs at a public garden near the 9/11 museum and it made me feel connected to New York and the amazing community I have discovered here," said Come From Away original cast member Astrid Van Wieren. "For 21 years New Yorkers have come together to plant bulbs with the promise of sunshine yellow blooms in spring. For the finale of Come From Away's five days of "Paying it Forward and Commemoration", we will be giving out hundreds of daffodil bulbs to our audiences! I am delighted to think that these bulbs will be planted in so many different gardens and parks sparking feelings of community, kindness and joy."

Since the Daffodil Project's inception in 2001, over 400,000 volunteers have planted more than 9 million daffodil bulbs. Throughout twenty years of bulb distributions, plantings, and perennial blooms, the Daffodil Project's mission has grown. Today, the project serves as memorial for the victims of September 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic, a catalyst for citywide parks stewardship and civic engagement advancing New Yorkers for Parks' call for 1% of the city budget for NYC Parks, and a celebration of the New Yorkers championing parks equity and resilience in their communities.

"The Daffodil Project is an opportunity for New Yorkers to come together and create a beautiful, living memorial for those we've lost, sparking healing, togetherness, and joy," said Adam Ganser, Executive Director of New Yorkers for Parks. "Flowers, parks, and natural spaces have a significant impact on our quality of life, and New York's city government must follow through on Mayor Adams' commitment to increase spending for the Parks Department to 1% of NYC's annual spending."

"The Daffodil Project is a reminder of how crucial parks are to New Yorkers' quality of life and the urgency of boosting NYC Parks funding to 1% of our city budget to ensure parks are safe, clean, and accessible for everyone. I'm proud to support the Daffodil Project with $10,000 in discretionary funding to bring our community together and also help raise awareness about the importance of investing in our parks," said Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, Chair of the Parks Committee.

Registration for volunteers is open, and New Yorkers looking to participate in this year's distribution can sign-up here. Distribution of the daffodils will take place on the following dates between 10:00am-1:00pm:

  • Sunday, September 25: Manhattan - Union Square North Plaza

  • Saturday, October 1: Queens - Far Rockaway at the RISE Center at 58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd

  • Saturday, October 1: Staten Island - Brookfield Park

  • Sunday, October 2: Bronx - Mill Pond Park

  • Sunday, October 16: Queens - Overlook at Forest Park

  • Sunday, October 23: Brooklyn - Prospect Park Plaza West

To learn more about the Daffodil Project, including how to register or where to find daffodil plantings, please visit ny4p.org/daffodil.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Luggage Tag

Come From Away Luggage Tag

Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask

Come From Away Kissed the Cod Mask

Come From Away Embroidered Beanie

Come From Away Embroidered Beanie

Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin

Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Greek National Opera's Tribute Concerts Honoring Mikis Theodorakis Continue Throughout 2022–23 SeasonGreek National Opera's Tribute Concerts Honoring Mikis Theodorakis Continue Throughout 2022–23 Season
September 21, 2022

The Greek National Opera (GNO) continues its three-year cycle celebrating and commemorating Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (1925-2021) throughout the 2022-23 season with concerts presented on its main stage, Stavros Niarchos Hall, and its Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center beginning in September and October.
Rupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. PetersburgRupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. Petersburg
September 21, 2022

This fall, freeFall continues their American Character Series with All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Other popular freeFall shows that have saluted the unique and enduring legacies of American Masters have included productions featuring the stories of James Beard, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Servant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre SeasonServant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre Season
September 21, 2022

Servant Stage will present First Look Jr on October 9th, celebrating highlights of the 2022 Youth Theatre season and the unveiling of 2023 season of Youth Theatre shows, camps, and programs.
Savannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season DatesSavannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season Dates
September 21, 2022

As the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) brings its 10-year anniversary season to a close, the organization is excited to announce its return to the Hostess City for their eleventh annual Festival. The two-week festival will be held Aug. 6-20, 2023, at iconic various venues around Savannah.
New Streaming Platform, Symphony, Allows A Global Audience The Chance To Enjoy The World's Most Celebrated OrchestrasNew Streaming Platform, Symphony, Allows A Global Audience The Chance To Enjoy The World's Most Celebrated Orchestras
September 21, 2022

Symphony (symphony.live/en), the on-demand platform for classical music discovery, will launch on Saturday, September 24 with the first official episode of “Symphony Night Live,” featuring the season opening of the Concertgebouw Orchestra from Amsterdam. Subscribers get a front-row seat and a backstage pass for compelling stories behind the music and exclusive interviews with soloists and conductors.