COCKTAILS AND CONVERSATIONS to Feature The Libeskinds And Aldas
On Monday, March 2nd the Jewish social justice nonprofit the Workers Circle will host a Cocktails and Conversations event with internationally renowned architect, Daniel Libeskind, his wife and Studio Libeskind co-founder, Nina Libeskind, as well as the award-winning actor, Alan Alda and his wife, the musician, photographer and writer, Arlene Alda.
The long-married couples will join the Workers Circle CEO, Ann Toback, in a discussion about communication in their partnerships as well as how, by joining forces, both couples have effectively communicated with others on various critical issues to help build a better world for all. Guests will be able to view architectural models and drawings from the Studio's archive. Refreshments, including a nice array of hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and dessert, will be provided.
Founded in 1900 and celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2020, the Workers Circle (formerly known as the Workmen's Circle) is a social justice organization that powers progressive Jewish identity through Jewish cultural engagement, Yiddish language learning, multigenerational education, and social justice activism. For over a century we have provided this 360-degree approach to Jewish identity-building. Through contemporary cultural programs, strategic social justice campaigns, vibrant Yiddish language classes, interactive educational experiences and more, we connect Jewish adults, kids and families of all affiliations with their cultural heritage, working to build a better and more beautiful world for all. Learn more at www.circle.org.
