CLOTH Gala Streams Tonight, Featuring James Monroe Iglehart, Damon J. Gillespie, Arielle Jacobs and More

Tickets are still available and start at $25.00.

Tonight at 7PM Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) will stream it's 68th Annual Gala; directed and produced by Jen Sandler and Héctor Flores Jr, in collaboration with board member and gala chair Kathryn Allison (Company, Wicked). CLOTH is a multi-service, community development organization dedicated to supporting and empowering the economically disadvantaged residents of Washington Heights.

Since the beginning of COVID CLOTH has fed over 140,000 people through their food pantry and there is no end in sight. The residents of Washington Heights need our help more than ever. This an opportunity to donate and help CLOTH do what they do best, help those who are in a critical need at this time.

The gala will be hosted by Damon J. Gillespie (Netflix's The Society, Newsies). As well as performances by Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), and a special reunion of In the Heights co-stars Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights) and Rogelio Douglas Jr (In the Heights, The Little Mermaid).

CLOTH is honoring Andres R. Nieto and New York Presbyterian Hospital, Chef, Restaurateur, and author Melba Wilson of Melba's Restaurant and the entirety of the CLOTH Staff with the Lucille Bulger Community Service Award.

Tickets are still available and start at $25.00 and can be purchased HERE!

For large donations please email saroman@cloth159.org.

If you are unable to join please consider donating at https://www.cloth159.org/donate

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You