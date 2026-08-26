CLEAN UP YOUR ACT Comedy Showcase to Feature Kalliope Barlis at West Side Comedy Club

New York City-based comedian Kalliope Barlis, known professionally as Kall!ope, will feature Kalliope's Comedy Road Trip on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 as part of the 'Clean Up Your Act' comedy showcase by Gina Savage.

The evening of stand-up comedy takes place at West Side Comedy Club in New York City's upper west side. 'Clean Up Your Act' will feature comedians Larry Beyah, Kalliope Barlis, Dan Naturman, Kacey Layne and Teddy Smith.

Known for sharp storytelling and personal, punchline-driven original material, Kalliope draws on her Greek upbringing, life in New York City, career as a professional golfer, and work helping people confront phobias. She was one of 12 finalists selected from 115 comedians in the MicDupNYC Comedy Competition in Times Square.

Kalliope has has performed at venues including West Side Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Rodney's, Zanies Nashville, Governors Comedy Club, Christy B's, and Don't Tell. In her first year in stand-up, she made more than 300 stage appearances across the East Coast. West Side Comedy Club on New York City's Upper West Side serves as Kalliope's home comedy base, where she produces a monthly comedy show.

Before comedy, Kalliope created the award-winning docu-series Kalliope's From Fear to Freedom. A former tournament-winning professional golfer and author of three Amazon bestsellers, she now turns stories of fear, growth, and life experience into stand-up comedy.

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