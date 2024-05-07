CITY RATS Debuts at New York Theater Festival in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Rats, a new play by Franco Machado-Pesce, opens July 8 for a limited engagement at New York Theater Festival.

Set in modern-day New York City, Teofilo, Mara, and Marc are three friends who meet on the roof of their apartment building the day they all learn they're being evicted. We follow their friendship as love gets in the way and they struggle with the generational, social trauma and fears that keeps them from making their dreams a reality. This play showcases Latiné talent, as they tell a story about experiencing life and the messy imperfections in it.

The cast includes Franco Machado-Pesce, Akuarella, and Jason Sanchez. Ryan Hartley directs.

Born in Venezuela and raised in the USA, playwright Machado-Pesce is a graduate of Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. His short film, Neither Here Nor There, was shown at the Oscar-Qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival and won awards at the Chicago Indie Film Awards, Oniros Film Awards, and the New York International Film Awards. He is also a director and cinematographer.

City Rats will perform at Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W. 26TH Street, New York, N.Y. 10001.

Performance dates are Monday, July 8, 2024 at 6:15 p.m., Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 14 at 3:30 p.m. Estimated running time of the play is 85 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at https://innovationtickets.com/product/city-rats/