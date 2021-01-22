CINDERELLA Movie Musical With Idina Menzel & Billy Porter Delayed to Summer Release

Click Here for More Articles on Cinderella- Movie

The upcoming "Cinderella" movie musical starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel will be released this coming July instead of the original date next month.

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello as Cinderella with Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

It will now be released on July 16, according to Variety.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

Variety pointed out that the production has not yet released a trailer or any marketing materials, leading to earlier speculation about the film's postponed release.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures