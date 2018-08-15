LA's Dolby Theatre Will Host National Tours Beginning in 2020

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre will bring Broadway productions to Dolby Theatre beginning in 2020!

CIM Group, owner and operator of the iconic Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles' foremost presenter of first-class touring Broadway productions at the prominent location of Hollywood and Vine, today announced an agreement for the Pantages to bring Broadway production to the Dolby. Both theatres hold famed locations on Hollywood Boulevard and provide distinct entertainment options.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre is a premier venue and an historic gem known for bringing exceptional Broadway productions to Los Angeles. Many of these productions have drawn heightened interest in recent years for long-term engagements in Hollywood, and partnering with Dolby Theatre, a richly appointed and technically sophisticated theatre, allows for these complementary venues to further cement Hollywood as the entertainment capital.

Dolby Theatre will continue to program and host a variety of live television productions, movie premieres, concerts, cultural, civic and arts events including the annual Academy Awards®. Recent programming at Dolby has included several seasons of America's Got Talent; the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award - George Clooney; film premieres for Blank Panther and Solo: A Star Wars Story; showcases for Trevor Noah, Andrea Bocelli, Carol Burnett, and Neal deGrasse Tyson; and The Paley Center for Media's Paleyfest.

"Broadway is creating captivating productions that are enjoying sold-out runs in New York and on tour. This arrangement benefits Los Angeles and the region as audiences will be drawn to an expanded array of acclaimed productions available in Hollywood," said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal of CIM Group. "Dolby Theatre is internationally recognized and with its advanced technology that provides for state-of-the-art sound and projection, television production capabilities and stunning interior, it is a sought-after option for a host of productions. The Hollywood Pantages Theatre bringing Broadway shows to Dolby Theatre complements our program lineup."

James L. Nederlander, President of The Nederlander Organization, said, "My father first began investing in Hollywood in 1977 when he purchased The Pantages Theatre. Since then we have had one goal, which is to bring the best of Broadway to all of Los Angeles. That commitment is strengthened with our agreement to begin presenting shows at Dolby Theatre in 2020. Audiences from all over Los Angeles and beyond will be thrilled to have yet another terrific venue in which to enjoy the Best of Broadway on the West Coast."







