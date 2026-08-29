CHILD'S POSE To Receive Industry Reading Starring Katie Finneran, Taylor Trensch & Brian J. Smith

This fall the industry-only presentation of Kim Powers, Child’s Pose, directed by Noah Himmelstein (Conversations with Mother). The new play will have the presentation on Tuesday, September 15 at Open Jar Studios.

Inspired by the playwright's own journey uncovering a hidden chapter about his family, CHILD’S POSE follows two estranged brothers who reunite to solve the defining mystery of their childhood: how did their brilliant, madcap mother really die – and why has the truth remained buried for so long? A wildly emotional, darkly comic thrill ride of a memory play.

The industry presentation of Child’s Pose will feature Katie Finneran (Noises Off (Tony Award winner, Best Featured Actress in a Play), Promises, Promises (Tony Award winner, Best Featured Actress in a Musical), The Gilded Age) as Ruth/Greta, Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins (Tony Award nominee, Best Featured Actor in a Musical), Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked) as James, and Brian J. Smith (The Glass Menagerie (Tony Award nominee, Best Featured Actor in a Play), Sense8, Stargate Universe) as Dallas. The cast also includes Max Ryan Burach and Charlie Reid. Chris Catti will be stage manager. Casting by Alaine Alldaffer and Lisa Donadio at Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. Ampersand Theatrical Management is serving as the general manager.

The reading will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at Open Jar Studios. Running Time is100 minutes. RSVP: info@ampersandtheatrical.com

About The Artists

KIM POWERS (playwright) is a two-time Emmy winning writer and author of the novels Rules for Being Dead; Capote in Kansas; and Dig Two Graves, as well as the critically acclaimed memoir The History of Swimming, a Barnes & Noble “Discover” Book and Lambda Literary Award finalist for Best Memoir of the Year. Sidekicked, his one-woman play about Vivian Vance (Ethel on I Love Lucy) has been performed around the country and is published by Dramatists Play Service. He also wrote the festival favorite indie film Finding North. Powers is currently Senior Writer for ABC's 20/20; during his tenure at ABC News and Good Morning America, he’s won two Emmys and is part of the news group that has received an unprecedented four consecutive Edward R. Murrow Awards. A native Texan, he received an MFA in Dramaturgy from the Yale School of Drama, and is married to Tony-winning Costume Designer Jess Goldstein. kimpowersbooks.com

Noah Himmelstein (Director) NY: Conversations with Mother; I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center, also San Francisco, LA, Denver, DC, Princeton) Los Otros; The Lucky Star; The Costume. Workshops at New York Theatre Workshop, Atlantic Theatre Co, Goodspeed. Regional: the world premieres of When Playwrights Kill (Huntington); The Forgotten Woman (Bay Street); Rooted (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); I Am Anne Hutchinson (Strathmore); Positions 1956 (Urban Arias); Loving Leo (Weston Playhouse); Bleeding Love (Fredericia Theater, Denmark). Additional regional: Everything is Wonderful (Philadelphia Theatre Co). As Associate Artistic Director of Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre, his productions included an award winning age-blind A Midsummer Night's Dream, highest grossing alternate versions of And Then There Were None and An Inspector Calls, The Skin of Our Teeth, and Los Otros. Concerts: New York Philharmonic, Young People’s Concerts; Lincoln Center American Songbook; Dramatists Guild Foundation galas. He is currently collaborating on new plays and musicals with Karen Hartman, Andrew Lippa, Chelsea Marcantel, Matthew Puckett and Liba Vaynberg. noahhimmelstein.com

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