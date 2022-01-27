CHICKEN & BISCUITS Licensing Rights Now Available Through Dramatists Play Service

Douglas Lyons' new comedy Chicken & Biscuits has been acquired for the Dramatists Play Service (DPS) imprint of Broadway Licensing.

Following its Broadway breakout in 2021, Chicken & Biscuits is now part of the Broadway Licensing collection for professional and amateur theaters. The original production premiered at the Queens Theatre in the Park in February 2020 before transferring to Broadway's Circle in the Square Theater in the fall of 2021.

Chicken & Biscuits, a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds, was heralded as "a laugh-out-loud feast of Black joy" by Ayanna Prescod (Variety).

"We are honored to continue our relationship with the prolific Douglas Lyons and welcome Chicken & Biscuits into the Broadway Licensing family," says Sean Cercone, CEO & President of Broadway Licensing. "Taking its rightful place in the DPS imprint among the greatest plays in American history, Chicken & Biscuits delivers on our mission to provide access in theatre to all with stories of family, unity, and love. We are thrilled to see this heartfelt and hilarious story reach all corners of the globe."

"Elated is an understatement," says playwright Douglas Lyons. "To know that Chicken & Biscuits will live on in theaters around the world, employing Black women and queer actors, fills my heart. May audiences everywhere feel the love, laughter and healing we experienced at Circle in The Square. The recipe (the script) is now available for all to feast. This is a playwright's dream come true."

Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway. Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

At the funeral for beloved New Haven pastor Benard, or "B," Jenkins, his rivaling daughters Baneatta and Beverly just want to get through the day. But when Beverly arrives at the church dressed for the nightclub, Baneatta's son Kenny brings along his white boyfriend, and a family secret is revealed at the pulpit, the family drama might just be the death of them. The original production was Directed by Zhailon Levingston and featured Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) in his first Broadway play, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) in her Broadway debut, and Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Buyer and Cellar).

Playwright Douglas Lyons is also an actor (The Book of Mormon, Beautiful), writer, director, and composer-lyricist. Douglas received a GLAAD nomination for Chicken & Biscuits and is a 2020 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist with musical writing partner Ethan D. Pakchar. Other writing credits include: Fraggle Rock (Apple TV), Polkadots (Off Broadway Alliance Winner Best Family Show, Atlantic Theater Company), and Beau (Adirondack Theatre Festival).