CCCADI Joins New York City Arts & Culture Organizations in Sponsoring Cultural Solidarity Fund

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute has joined 60+ arts organizations and 130 individuals in raising $100,000 to support 200 artists and cultural workers with $500 micro grants to assist those who are unemployed as a result of the city's Covid-19 lockdown. Support is for individual artists and cultural workers, which are defined as those who work in a variety of roles, (stage hands, arts administrators, curators, etc.) at arts organizations and cultural institutions.

Applications for these grants will open on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM through March 5th at 9:00 PM. All information and the application, (in English and Spanish) can be found at www.culturalsolidarityfund.org. Phone support will be available to assist applicants.

CULTURAL RESPONSE + COMMUNITY RESOURCES PORTAL

Artists have always been central to the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) programs be they education, performance, or exhibitions. CCCADI has identified artists and cultural workers as a priority group impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in need of assistance and early in the pandemic launched a Cultural Response + Community Resources Portal which can be found at www.cccadi.org, and includes important information for our community, Emergency Resources List for Artists, uplifting content straight from our archives, free exhibition education guides for parents and more.