Social: CATS' Sarah M Jenkins Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Get on board cats and kittens, Sarah Marie Jenkins is taking us behind the scenes of Cats on Instagram today! Click here to follow along!

SARAH MARIE JENKINS is currently making her Broadway debut as Jennyanydots. Tours: Legally Blonde, Peter Pan, Swing!. Premieres: Can-Can, Honeymoon in Vegas, The Nutty Professor. TV: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Law & Order: SVU." Endless love to her domestic animals: Andrew, Ozzy & Blue. She's deathly allergic to Cats. @sarahmjenkins

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, Cats returned to Broadway last summer at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street). Preview performances began Thursday, July 14, 2016, and officially opened on Sunday, July 31, 2016. Cats will play its final performance at 8 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances.

The current cast of Cats includes Sam Lips as "Alonzo," Mackenzie Warren as "Bombalurina," Jakob Karr as "Carbuckety," Emily Grace Kersey as "Cassandra," Kolton Krouse as "Coricopat," Samantha Sturm as "Demeter," Mallory Michaellann as "Electra," Mamie Parris as "Grizabella, Christopher Gurr as "Gus / Bustopher Jones, " Sarah Jean Ford as "Jellylorum," Sarah Marie Jenkins as "Jennyanydots," Marc A. Heitzman as "Macavity / Plato," Zachary Downer as "Mistoffelees," Zachary Daniel Jones as "Mungojerrie," Andy Huntington Jones as "Munkustrap," ," Nathaniel Stampley as "Old Deuteronomy," Evan Kasprzak as "Pouncival," Tyler Hanes as "Rum Tum Tugger," Haley Fish as "Rumpelteazer," Jessica Cohen as "Sillabub," Aaron J. Albano as "Skimbleshanks," Emily Tate as "Tantomile," Andrew Wilson as "Tumblebrutus," Claire Rathbun as "Victoria," along with Richard Todd Adams, Callan Bergmann, Maria Briggs, Joshua Michael Burrage, Colin Cunliffe, Francesca Granell, Jessica Hendy, Harris Milgrim, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, Megan Ort, Dani Spieler and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber's newest hit, School of Rock - The Musical), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

The creative team for the new Broadway production of Cats includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

http://www.catsthemusical.com/broadway/

Related Articles