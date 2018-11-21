CARMEN JONES, ON KENTUCKY AVENUE Lead AUDELCO 'Viv' Awards - Full List!
AUDELCO announced the winners of the 2018 Viv Awards last night, honoring Black Theatre in New York City.
City College Center For the Arts' production of On Kentucky Avenue leads the list with 6 wins, including Best Musical.
Classic Stage's revival of Carmen Jones also took 5 awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and a lead actress award for the play's star, Anika Noni Rose.
AUDELCO was established and incorporated in 1973 to generate more recognition, understanding and awareness of the arts in African-American communities; to provide better public relations and to build new audiences for non-profit theatre and dance companies.
The full list of winners follows:
LIGHTING DESIGN
Adam Honore (Carmen Jones)
SET DESIGN
Chris Cumberbatch (Harriet's Return)
COSTUME DESIGN
Carolyn Adams (Two Trains Running)
SOUND DESIGN
Luqman Brown (The Peculiar Patriot)
DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Paradise Blue)
DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Lee Summers (On Kentucky Avenue)
PLAYWRIGHT
Dominique Morisseau (Paradise Blue)
FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Count Stovall (On Kentucky Avenue)
FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Andricka Hall (On Kentucky Avenue)
CHOREOGRAPHY
Bill T. Jones (Carmen Jones)
OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Shelton Becton (Carmen Jones)
Richard Cummings, Jr. (On Kentucky Avenue)
FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gil Tucker (A Soldier's Play)
FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Joniece Abbott-Pratt (The House That Will Not Stand)
LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ty Stephens (On Kentucky Avenue)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Anika Noni Rose (Carmen Jones)
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre Company)
Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club)
SOLO PERFORMANCE
Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon)
LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Roberts (Josh: The Black Babe Ruth)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand)
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Carmen Jones (Classic Stage Company)
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
A Soldier's Play (Negro Ensemble Company)
The Old Settler (Billie Holiday Theatre)
BEST MUSICAL
On Kentucky Avenue (Wade & Wade Productions/City College Center for the Arts)
BEST PLAY
A Small Oak Tree Runs Red (Billie Holiday Theatre)
The House That Will Not Stand (New York Theatre Workshop)
Grace Jones LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Arthur French Melba Moore
SPECIAL PIONEER AWARD
Irene Gandy
Cheryl Wills
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Savion Glover
Timothy D. Stickney
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD
Tad Schnugg
Gertrude Jeannette
RISING STAR AWARD
Chinua Baraka Payne