CARMEN JONES, ON KENTUCKY AVENUE Lead AUDELCO 'Viv' Awards - Full List!

AUDELCO announced the winners of the 2018 Viv Awards last night, honoring Black Theatre in New York City.

City College Center For the Arts' production of On Kentucky Avenue leads the list with 6 wins, including Best Musical.

Classic Stage's revival of Carmen Jones also took 5 awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, and a lead actress award for the play's star, Anika Noni Rose.

AUDELCO was established and incorporated in 1973 to generate more recognition, understanding and awareness of the arts in African-American communities; to provide better public relations and to build new audiences for non-profit theatre and dance companies.

The full list of winners follows:

LIGHTING DESIGN

Adam Honore (Carmen Jones)

SET DESIGN

Chris Cumberbatch (Harriet's Return)

COSTUME DESIGN

Carolyn Adams (Two Trains Running)

SOUND DESIGN

Luqman Brown (The Peculiar Patriot)

DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Paradise Blue)

DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Lee Summers (On Kentucky Avenue)

PLAYWRIGHT

Dominique Morisseau (Paradise Blue)

FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Count Stovall (On Kentucky Avenue)

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Andricka Hall (On Kentucky Avenue)

CHOREOGRAPHY

Bill T. Jones (Carmen Jones)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Shelton Becton (Carmen Jones)

Richard Cummings, Jr. (On Kentucky Avenue)

FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gil Tucker (A Soldier's Play)

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Joniece Abbott-Pratt (The House That Will Not Stand)

LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ty Stephens (On Kentucky Avenue)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Anika Noni Rose (Carmen Jones)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre Company)

Sugar in Our Wounds (Manhattan Theatre Club)

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon)

LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Roberts (Josh: The Black Babe Ruth)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand)

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Carmen Jones (Classic Stage Company)

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A Soldier's Play (Negro Ensemble Company)

The Old Settler (Billie Holiday Theatre)

BEST MUSICAL

On Kentucky Avenue (Wade & Wade Productions/City College Center for the Arts)

BEST PLAY

A Small Oak Tree Runs Red (Billie Holiday Theatre)

The House That Will Not Stand (New York Theatre Workshop)

Grace Jones LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Arthur French Melba Moore

SPECIAL PIONEER AWARD

Irene Gandy

Cheryl Wills

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Savion Glover

Timothy D. Stickney

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AWARD

Tad Schnugg

Gertrude Jeannette

RISING STAR AWARD

Chinua Baraka Payne

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You