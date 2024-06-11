CALEB NEEDS A KIDNEY to Have Developmental Reading in NYC This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tiffany Tatreau, Fergie Philippe, Jordan Matthew Brown, Kevin Clay, and Joanna Carpenter will star in an NYC developmental reading of a new comedic musical, Caleb Needs A Kidney, on Monday, June 24th, 2024.

Directed by Miles Sternfeld, the cast features Tiffany Tatreau (Ride The Cyclone) as Chloe, Fergie Philippe (Camelot, Hamilton) as Julian, Jordan Matthew Brown (Book of Mormon) as Charlie, Kevin Clay (Book of Mormon) as Caleb, and Joanna Carpenter (The Connector, Sweeney Todd) as Amy. The reading is a developmental presentation of the musical, presenting the first 40 minutes of the book and music, followed by a moderated discussion.

Written by Caleb Martin-Rosenthal (Boys Go to Jupiter) (music/lyrics) and Megan Rivkin (book/story), Caleb Needs A Kidney will receive an industry presentation on June 24th at Pearl Studios at 519 8th Avenue in NYC (12th Floor). The show follows a group of morally conflicted friends in their late twenties who discover their college friend, Caleb, needs a kidney donation. Suddenly, they find themselves in a competitive race to become Caleb's donor, each driven by the promise of karmic redemption and a sense of martyrdom. The musical delves into the complexities of being a good person in 2024, exploring themes of friendship, duty, and altruism.