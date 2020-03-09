CAC New Orleans Presents Kyle Abraham/A.I.M.
The CAC welcomes the highly-acclaimed dance company Kyle Abraham / A.I.M. (Abraham in Motion) to the CAC, Friday, May 8th and Saturday May 9th, 2020, at 7:30pm.
Abraham is a 2013 MacArthur Fellow and a 2016 Doris Duke Awardee who began his dance training in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before receiving his BFA from Purchase College and his MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. In 2011, OUT Magazine labeled Abraham as the "best and brightest creative talent to emerge in New York City in the age of Obama". He has recently been featured in both Kinfolk and O, The Oprah Magazine, and was the recipient of the 2018 Princess Grace Statue Award recipient and Lincoln Center Education Artist in Residence.
The mission of A.I.M is to create an evocative interdisciplinary body of work. Born into hip-hop culture in the late 70s and grounded in Abraham's artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano and visual arts, his movement delves into identity in relation to personal history. Abraham has choreographed for Wendy Whelan, Misty Copeland, and NYC Ballet, among others. This will be his second visit to the CAC, following the company's performances of Pavement in 2013. The evening will feature new and recent works, including a solo for Abraham.
Tickets are on sale now: CAC Members: $20, General Admission: $25. Tickets and information at cacno.org
