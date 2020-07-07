#BwayWorldFanArt Challenge of the Week: Your Favorite Character!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their work from the Broadway Pride!
This week's theme is: Your Favorite Character!
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
In honor of the movie I drew Daveed Diggs ⭐️?#BwayWorldFanArt @BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/cmv46SghSh- sam☀️ (@ok_sam___) June 29, 2020
I drew Alexander and Eliza from Hamilton (recommended by @breathing__broadway) ? I am so excited for the Hamilton film! I'm going to watch that movie everyday!!!!!!!!!!!!! - - - #linmanuelmiranda #phillipasoo #hamilton #bwayworldfanart #hamiltonmusical #hamilfilm #hamiltonbroadway #alexanderhamilton #elizabethschyuler #disneyplus #bway #broadway #proshot #musicals #newyork #musicaltheatre
A post shared by Broadway art (@artofbway) on Jun 27, 2020 at 8:14am PDT
【✨Maria Reynolds de "Hamilton"✨】 . . . . . La vi en el trailer y no puedo evitar dibujarla ah-?✨ . . . La actriz que hace de Maria es @jazzy_joness ✨ . . . . . 【✨✨✨】 #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonbroadway #hamiltonfilm #mariareynolds #mariareynoldsfanart #broadway #broadwayfanart #hamiltonart #hamiltonthemusical #drawing #draw #drawthisinyourstyle #drawings #draws #dibujos #dibujo #dibujodigital #digitaldrawing #digitalart #art #arte #artistsoninstagram #artist #musicaltheatre #broadwayfanart #theatrekid #fanart #fanarts #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by ✨???????✨ (@pumpkin_sparkle_) on Jun 23, 2020 at 6:46am PDT
Aquela frase de Hamilton para esse sábado que nunca fez tanto sentido na nossa realidade, não é? O mundo realmente virou de cabeça pra baixo. Como não se apaixonar por esse musical incrível que conta a história de Alexander Hamilton uma personalidade importantíssima para a história americana? O que você mais gosta desse sucesso da Broadway? ?✨ : : : : : : : #musical #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #cultura #arte #alexanderhamilton #fanart #art #musicalart #musica #quarentena #quarantine #BwayWorldFanArt
A post shared by Sempre em Cena (@sempremcena) on May 23, 2020 at 3:18pm PDT
#Throwback to @hamiltonmusical ! #broadway #musical #musicals #westend #musicaltheatre #broadwaybrick #broadwaybricks #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonbroadway #linmanuelmiranda #leslieodomjr #philipasoo #christopherjackson #reneeelisegoldsberry #daveeddiggs #jonathangroff #okierieteonaodowan #anthonyramos #jasminecephasjones #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Broadway Bricks (@broadwaybricks) on Apr 28, 2020 at 7:00am PDT
Maria Reynolds from Hamilton ? What is your favorite Hamilton character? #hamilton #fanarts #mariareynolds #hamart @hamiltonmusical @jazzy_joness #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by RM.Art (@rbm_art_) on Feb 27, 2020 at 12:22pm PST
My Broadway World Fan Art! Angelica, Peggy and Eliza ...WORK! #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Mack (@mackenziegwaltney) on May 22, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT
WORKK!!!!!! Creds to @naomi_lord go check her out, she has amazing content? • • ☆Tags☆ #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #theatrekid #bwayworldfanart #bway #broadway #westend #fanart #schylersisters ☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ Stay Safe! Lots of Love!!!
A post shared by Pippa? (@boleyn.beej.andpeggy) on May 20, 2020 at 1:54am PDT
Hello! i am back again, i erased the last one because it didn't seems nice at all, so after a few changes I think I'm done :D Alexandra Hamilton (readhead and genderbend, yes, why not)
A post shared by Storge (@sttorge_) on May 19, 2020 at 6:14am PDT
I just HAD to draw this!!! @hamiltonmusical . . . . #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #bwayworldfanart #hamiltonfanart #alexanderhamilton #alexanderhamiltonmusical #alexanderhamiltonfanart #art #artistsoninstagram #artstagram #artwork #artist #artistsofinstagram #artoftheday #linmaneulmiranda #linmanuel #jonathongroff #philipasoo #daveeddiggs
A post shared by Mayaaaaa ?? (@allaroundbroadwayfan) on May 8, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT
Hamilton ⭐️ • • • #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #alexanderhamilton #aaronburr #johnlaurens #maquisdelafayette #herculesmulligan #georgewashington #angelicaschuyler #elizaschuyler #peggyschuyler #andpeggy #thomasjefferson #jamesmadison #philiphamilton #mariareynolds #kinggeorgeiii #samuelseabury #charleslee #hamathome #hamiltonfanart #linmanuelmiranda #hamart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Anna Boschetti ? (@boschetti.anna.14.11) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:27pm PDT
WORK • Artist: @sun.king.solangelo • #bwayworldfanart #art #hamilton #theschuylersisters #angelicaschuyler #elizahamilton #elizaschuyler #andpeggy #peggyschuyler #hamiltonfanart #fanart #broadway #disneyplus #hamilfilm #hamiltonbroadway #linmanuelmiranda #phillipasoo #reneeelisegoldsberry #jazzyjones #broadwaymusical #broadwayfanart #challenge #contest #dress
A post shared by Elaine (@sun.king.solangelo) on Jun 30, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT
Thomas Jefferson . . . . . . . #Hamilton #HamiltonBway #Musical #Ham4Ham #AlexanderHamilton #ThomasJefferson #DaveedDiggs #artwork #colorpencil #realisticdrawing #sketchbook #artoftheday #pencildrawing #artistsoinstagram #artsy #artwork #freefeatures #creative #artist #coloredpencils #youngartist #drawing #drawingoftheday #draw #drawings #illustration #illustrationartists #Broadway #WestEnd #BwayWorldFanart
A post shared by R E Y A ??? (@itsreyameeey) on Jun 25, 2020 at 4:02am PDT
This drawing is part of our newest Hamilton coloring collection - "Rise Up". This collection features four Hamilton lyrics that resonate with the events happening in the world today. It is times like these that I am incredibly grateful to be working with people and companies that use their platform to speak up, to educate, to donate and to inspire. ⠀⠀ // Rise Up Coloring Collection available this Thursday @coloringbroadway // . . . #creativedesign #designfeed #graphicdesign #weloveillustration #graphicgang #illustration #illustrationart #doodleart #doodlesofinstagram #hamilton #broadway #hamiltonmusical #hamart #coloring #artactivist #ipreview via @preview.app
A post shared by Justine Fisher (@justine_fisher) on Jul 1, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
That's when Miss Maria Reynolds walked into my life • Artist @sun.king.solangelo • #bwayworldfanart #saynotothis #mariareynolds #hamilton #musicals #broadway #bway #fanart #art #red #song #dress #alexanderhamilton #jazzyjones #linmanuelmiranda #blue #july #disneyplus #july3rd #hamilfilm #thomasjefferson #jamesmadison #aaronburr #friday #twodays #disney
A post shared by Elaine (@sun.king.solangelo) on Jul 1, 2020 at 11:30am PDT
EXTRA EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT . . . Why he doesn't deserve her . . . She was the best of wives, best of women ? . It's official, tomorrow is the release of @hamiltonmusical on @disneyplus and I'm not sure how much longer I can wait for it, wait for it! . To celebrate I'm throwing a Hamilton Party with my family and I just knew I would never be satisfied until I made my version of #elizahamilton ? . I spent three days making this costume. I knew I wouldn't have time to order anything (and to be honest didn't trust it would even be here in time) so I headed to @joann_stores feeling hopeless but not ready to throw away my shot. I found a theatre poly ? type fabric and did my best to make an 18th century dress using that type of fabric ? . A huge thank you to the original designer @paultazewell for his brilliant designs and to @viscountessnyc and her many excellent Hamilton photos from stage and fittings! In the meantime check out the following accounts to see some truly epic Hamilton cosplays: @nimblenoor @ourshieldmaiden and @thenext.jeneration . . . #hamilton #hamiltoncosplay #hamiltonbroadway #disneyplus #elizaschuyler #historicalcostuming #broadwaycosplay #schuylersisters #hamiltoncostume #broadway #broadwaymusical #18thcenturyfashion #costuming #historiccostume #elizahamilton #elizahamiltoncosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram
A post shared by Asta Darling | Story Teller (@asta.darling) on Jul 2, 2020 at 9:55am PDT
1 more day! Until #hamilfilm comes out! "Work, work, Angelica! Work, work, Eliza! And Peggy!" #art #artoftheday #artist #artwork #artistsoninstagram #drawings #digitalart #clipstudiopaint #draw #drawing #drawingart #sketch #sketching #doodle #shading #broadway #broadwaymusical #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonmemes #musical #music #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Lily Creepeon_Creations/Comics (@creepeon_creations) on Jul 2, 2020 at 11:26am PDT
#bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by alanah joyce (@alanah.joyce) on Jul 1, 2020 at 5:55am PDT
Drew the Hamilton playbill again as it comes out tomorrow can't wait!!!! Sorry about part of the arm being cut out I underestimated the proportions ?. #broadway #bwayworldfanart #musicals #hamilton #sketch #playbill #drawing #linmanuelmiranda #jonathangroff #phillipasoo #renneeelisegoldsberry #christopherjackson #daveeddiggs #leslieodomjr ????
A post shared by Broadwayfanart18 (@broadwayfanart18) on Jul 2, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT
Consider this an OOO post, I'm very busy today??? #HappyHamiltonDay
A post shared by Monica Smiley (@eightyseventhst) on Jul 3, 2020 at 5:19am PDT
[Story Reshares are very much appreciated❤️] I drew Hamliza bc I've gone Helpless? • ?Follower count ? [815] • #hamliza #hamlizafanart #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonmovie #helpless #bwayworldfanart #broadway #hamiltonbway #broadwaymusical #broadwayfanart #ilovehamilton #elizaschuyler #elizaschuylerhamilton #elizaschuylerfanart #alexanderhamilton #alexanderhamiltonfanart #alexanderhamiltonmusical #schuylersisters #linmanuelmiranda #phillipasoo #phillipasoofanart #linmanuelmirandafanart #medibang #digitalart #art
A post shared by ?Nik (@_.potterham_art._) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:37am PDT
Today is Hamilton Day - whatever you do, do it with love, inspiration, and hope. #hamilfilm #hamilton #hamilfilmwatchparty
A post shared by Amy HC! (@cursercompany) on Jul 3, 2020 at 10:41am PDT
"she'll be happy as his bride, ans I know, he will never be satisfied, I will never be satisfied" • • Satisfied is one of my favorite Hamilton songs, it's amazing • • Angelica Schyuler from Hamilton • • #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonmovie #hamiltonbroadway #angelicaschuyler #angelicahamiltonfanart #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #linmanuelmiranda #artwork #hamcam #fanart #digitalartwork #musicalart @hamiltonmusical @reneeelisegoldsberry @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by dee (@letumdelphinium) on Jul 5, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT
Juro que é última vez que falo de Hamilton aqui. Mas queria mostrar minha pinturinha e minha coleção ? #hamilfilmwatchparty #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonmusical #broadwaymusicals #aquarela #aquarelart #watercolorpainting #copicart
A post shared by Ingrid Montezuma (@ingmontezuma) on Jul 3, 2020 at 7:14am PDT
Alexander Hamilton~ ~ This. Was. Hard. I actually never draw beards so this was fUn! (Thats why ist looks so shitty. Ugh) ~ Yeah but I hope you still like the drawing! xD ~ And as you can see I finaly have my Hamilton phase xD yey ~ ~ ~ ~ #bwayworldfanart #fanart #art #artist #drawing #digitalart #digital #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #hamilton #alexander #alexanderhamilton #alexanderhamiltonmusical #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonart #alexanderhamiltonfanart #musical #musicalfanart #illustration
A post shared by Mik (@drawing._tree) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:33am PDT
Our country was founded in acts of protest, rebellion and revolution. At its heart, the American dream is a beautiful one; "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Until that dream is a reality for all, we will remain an imperfect union. The continued striving for a better, more compassionate, equal and truly free America is my wish on this day and every day. . This sketch was made in a darkened theater in the brief moments that I allowed myself to break my focus from the show in front of me. A year after I bought my ticket, I was finally sitting in the Broadway audience of Hamilton. It was early summer 2019, just a few weeks before Independence Day. I pulled out my sketchbook, thinking that perhaps, if my attention strayed, I might make a sketch or two. That moment of inattention never happened, instead I sat in rapt attention watching history unfold in every sense of the term. Hamilton, broke my heart with its brilliance. I don't know another way to say it. The show is a history lesson that enlivens the history of this country in a way that nothing I'd ever seen or read before had done. Even though you know how it ends (AMERICA, Duh) I felt for the first time the drama, the uncertainty, the unrest, the striving, the fortitude of the imperfect men and women who birthed this country. I couldn't sleep when I got home, I was too wound up from the creative excellence I had just experienced, and my mind was reeling to have seen the flat, stuffy characters I'd only read about in history books come to life before my very eyes. It ignited a patriotic spark - not one that blindly worships our country, but one that yearns - if imperfectly - for the promises we made in those grand founding documents to be fought for and protected by each one of us so that they may some day be truly realized for all.
A post shared by Sarah Nisbett (@drawnontheway) on Jul 4, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT
Who has watched Hamilton on Disney+ yet? ??♀️??♀️ I watched it last night with my mom and it was so exciting to feel that close to theatre again. We turned all the lights off, drank coolers and gave our family clear no-interruption rules ? this show means a lot to me for many reasons and I can't wait to watch it again and again. Comment if you've watched it!! ?? . . . #hamilton #broadway #disneyplus #hamiltonmusical #linmanuelmiranda #coloring #hamart #design #illustration #adultcoloring #digitalart #digitaldrawing #letteringlove #typographyinspired #typespire #typography #handlettering #ipreview via @preview.app
A post shared by Justine Fisher (@justine_fisher) on Jul 4, 2020 at 7:47am PDT
I can't be the only one not emotionally okay after the drop of #Hamilfilm on #Disneyplus ?? So here's a little drawing of the songs of act one! I went a little Ham (lol) with the details and hints but it was so fun to make and I hope you enjoy ?
A post shared by Art by Amber Liu (@artbyamberliu) on Jul 4, 2020 at 11:43am PDT
✨LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA. MAESTRO. 2020.✨ Digital. Procreate. • Please tag me if you post my work. Thanks! • . . . #art #artist #inspiration #digital #digitalart #procreateart #fanart #artistsoninstagram #linmanuelmiranda #Hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonthemusical #hamilfilm #hamiltonfilm #disneyplus #broadway #BwayWorldFanArt
A post shared by Christina Sapone✨ (@thesaponecomplex) on Jul 3, 2020 at 10:26am PDT
Some Hamilton fanart⭐️ #hamiltonmusical #hamilton #hamiltonfanart #hamilfilm #hamiltonart #bwayworldfanart #fanart #schylersisters #kinggeorgeiii #kinggeorgehamilton #gouache #sketch #watercolor #sketchbook #artwork #gouachepainting #gouacheillustration #jonathangroff #gouacheart #gouacheportrait #broadwayfanart #musicals #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart #musicaltheatrefanart #reneeelisegoldsberry #sketchbookdrawing #sketchbookart #sketchbookpage #sketchbookartist
A post shared by Jade??????? (@jadeag.art) on Jul 3, 2020 at 12:58am PDT
To celebrate the Hamilfilm, I made a Hamilton Fanart ! What a surprise ! Anyway enjoy ! . . . . . . . @hamiltonmusical @officialbroadwayworld #hamiltonbroadway #hamilton #hamilfilm #bwayworldfanart #linmanuelmiranda #johnlaurens #alexanderhamilton #georgeswashington #historyhasitseyesonyou #broadway #rwihfanartshowcase
A post shared by Mister_Ship (@mister_shiip) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:21am PDT
HAMILTON FILM IS COMING OUT TOMORROW I'M SO PYCHED! • • • • #musicals #musicaltheater #musicaltheatre #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamilfilm #bwayworldfanart #hamiltonfanart
A post shared by Normally Chaotic (@normally.chaotic) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT
⭐️☝️#Hamilton is all about overcoming obstacles that life puts on our way. No one else will ever know the daily battles you fight in your mind, in your heart. To be where you are is a privilege, and I'm sure you fought hard to be there. If anybody talks sh** about your choices, remind yourself that they have no idea what you've been through. : : : ⭐️☝️@HamiltonMusical sparkled a fire inside my heart, and I hope it does the same with yours too. ☝️⭐️ : : ??"Eles saberão o que você superou?" @hamiltonmusical tem me empolgado demais com as letras cheias de frases fortes de superação e me encoraja a sair da cama e fazer arte. Muitas cores, muita energia sai de mim quando estou ouvindo as músicas, e ver o espetáculo visual pela primeira vez definitivamente foi um dos pontos altos de 2020. : : : : #broadway #hamiltonmusical #alexanderhamilton #hamilfilm #hamilart #linmanuelmiranda #hamiltonmemes #musicals #digitallettering #dearevanhansen #johnlaurens #musical #burlington #theatre #aaronburr #andpeggy #lafayette #bemorechill #handlettering #elizaschuyler #angelicaschuyler #lettering #musicaltheatre #herculesmulligan #digitalart #thomasjefferson #procreate #hamiltonbroadway #bhfyp
A post shared by Aline Carbonaro? (@aline.carbonaro) on Jul 6, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
The Hamilton soundtrack has been stuck in my head since I watched the show on Disney Plus, especially The Schuyler Sisters! I had to draw some fanart of these fabulous ladies: Angelica, Eliza and Peggy! #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonbroadway #hamiltonthemusical #hamiltonart #hamiltonfandom #angelicaelizaandpeggy #angelica #eliza #peggy #angelicaschuyler #elizaschuyler #peggyschuyler #disneyplus #disneyhamilton #fanart #traditionalart #traditionalfanart #traditionalartwork #alexanderhamilton #linmanuelmiranda #musical #musicaltheatre #broadway #broadwaymusical #musicalart #musicalfanart #theschuylersisters #schuylersisters
A post shared by Antonia Haynes ??? (@a.j_artwork) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:22pm PDT
Alexander and Eliza ? #bwayworldfanart #hamiltonmusical #alexanderhamilton #elizaschuyler
A post shared by @ sophia_a.art on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:06am PDT
Have you seen the new #HamilFilm yet? • • Story shares are appreciated!! • • #art #digitalart #artwork #hamilton #hamiltonart #hamiltonfanart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Blaze Comix (@blaze.comix) on Jul 6, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT
King George from Hamilton - - - - #bwayworldfanart #hamiltonfanart #hamilton #jonathangroff #jonathangrofffanart
A post shared by ??????? (@art.ieabrams_draws) on Jul 7, 2020 at 6:49am PDT
#BwayWorldFanArt here is my daughter's rendition of her & boyfriend as Alexander & Eliza Hamilton #hamilton #BroadwayWorld @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by Kat Casaceli (@katastrophe_1969) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:06am PDT
I've recently been working on making patches for my backpack, and the first one is Hamilton! I made this for my current second Hamilton phase as well as for this week of #bwayworldfanart ! . . . . . . #embroidery #embroideryart #embroiderydesign #embroideryhoop #embroideryartist #embroideryguildofinstagram #embroiderylove #embroideryfloss #embroiderywork #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfanart #hamiltonbroadway #musicals #embroideryhoopart #embroideryhoops #embroideryinstaguild #embroiderypatch #modernembroidery #modernembroiderymovement #patch #broadway #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #theatre #theater #andpeggy #hamiltonthemusical #theatrekid
A post shared by Hundred Acre Embroidery (@hundred_acre_embroidery) on Jul 7, 2020 at 8:11am PDT
