Burt Reynolds Has Died at 82

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82, according to Variety. His rep confirmed he died in Jupiter, FL on Thursday.

A long-time star of stage and screen, Reynolds appeared in many memorable films including Hooper, Boogie Nights, Deliverance, Longest Yard, and Cannonball Run. He was a popular guest host on The Tonight Show and starred in the fondly remembered television series Evening Shade. Although Reynolds name and face have graced many worthy movies, he will forever be remembered as the charming, devil-may-care Bo "Bandit" Darville in the 1977 pop culture hit Smokey and the Bandit.

Reynolds, named the top box office draw for five consecutive years by The National Association of Theatre Owners, was an Oscar nominee, a two-time Golden Globe winner, and the recipient of the People's Choice Award for six straight years.

In September 2015 Reynolds was honored by the Stuntmen's Association of Motion Pictures with the organization's Richard "Diamond" Farnsworth Award.

Burt Reynolds has played an important part in Palm Beach County's modern history and the impact he has had on their community is a vital part of that history. He created the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre, a non-profit dedicated to involving the community in all aspects of the arts and preserving Reynolds' legacy for generations to come. The Institute, which recently moved into its new home in North Palm Beach, offers classes in acting, improvisation, stage and screen writing and film-making as well as lectures by experts in the film industry.

Reynolds was married and divorced twice, first in the 1960s to comedienne Judy Carne and then to television actress Loni Anderson.

He is survived by adopted son Quinton from his second marriage.

