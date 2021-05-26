Bryant Park Picnic Performances Summer Season Opens with Four Evenings with the New York Philharmonic

Bryant Park Picnic Performances season of free, ticketed live performances will begin on June 9 at 7pm with a show featuring the New York Philharmonic's 25+ member orchestra. Additional performances are scheduled for June 10, 11 and 12. For each of these Picnic Performances, led by the internationally acclaimed conductor Lina González-Granados (who makes her New York Philharmonic debut with this live performance), the orchestra will perform a selection of classical music by great composers from the last three centuries, including works by Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Symphony No. 2), Paul Creston (A Rumor), Igor Stravinsky (Dumbarton Oaks), Ruth Crawford Seeger (Rissolty Rossolty) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Symphony No. 25), alongside the world premiere of New York Philharmonic Very Young Composer Ilana Rahim-Braden's new work, I am Composition, but Stronger.

Entry to each show will require a free ticket, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination series OR a current negative COVID-19 test, and a matching government-issued photo ID. Attendees under the age of 16 will be allowed to register for a vaccinated ticket if accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult.

Advance tickets to all four New York Philharmonic shows in Bryant Park will be available for online reservation starting today via the Bryant Park Picnic Performances website.

In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members live at each performance. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. In line with current CDC and New York State guidelines, attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in a park chair. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn. All event attendees are invited to bring food and drink.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the New York Philharmonic's performance on June 9 will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for the on-site events will be provided by Amazon.

Deborah Borda, the New York Philharmonic's Linda & Mitch Hart President & CEO, welcomes New Yorkers back to live performance, saying, "These concerts mark a tipping point in the life of the New York Philharmonic and the City itself: our first performance for a large audience since the pandemic began. We are grateful to Bryant Park, our newest partner, which has made it possible to present a program as diverse as our hometown, led by Lina González-Granados, an exciting young conductor in her Philharmonic debut. With these performances in Bryant Park, musicians and audience alike reflect New Yorkers' optimism and resilience, and our love of community and culture."

Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation says, "Over the past several months, the New York Philharmonic has proven itself to be among the world's most forward thinking and active classical music organizations. Their devotion to restarting live events in New York City mirrors Bryant Park's. We are excited to join with the Phil to launch our season and to have Bank of America's support to deliver a livestream of the Philharmonic's remarkable performance to audience members nationwide who can't join us in person. We encourage viewers across the country to picnic in their own park while watching along."

Jose Tavarez, President of Bank of America New York City says, "Even through the pandemic, Bank of America continued its long-standing support of our local cultural institutions. The past year demonstrated the critical need for digital accessibility to share the arts with our community while still prioritizing health and safety. We're pleased to help increase access to this incredible New York City lineup through the Picnic Performances livestream - allowing individuals to celebrate and enjoy, no matter where they are."

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly changes in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances 2021 Programming Details

New York Philharmonic

Conducted by Lina González-Granados (NY Phil Debut)

25+ musicians from the New York Philharmonic, as conducted by Lina González-Granados, launch the Bryant Park Picnic Performances summer season with recitals of classic works

by Saint-Georges, Creston, Stravinsky, Crawford Seeger and Mozart.



Wednesday, June 9 at 7PM

Thursday, June 10 at 7PM

Friday, June 11 at 7PM

Saturday, June 12 at 7PM

The New York Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million people around the world annually through concerts, broadcasts, recordings, education outreach, and free or low-cost performances, including the Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer; Phil the Hall; and Young People's Concerts. In 2019-20, after three consecutive weeks featuring World Premieres as part of Project 19 - the largest-ever all-women's commissioning initiative - the Orchestra had to cancel concerts due to COVID-19. The Philharmonic responded by launching a portal to hundreds of hours of recorded performances, and NY Phil Bandwagon, free, outdoor "pull-up" concerts presenting small groups of the Orchestra's musicians. The Philharmonic has commissioned and / or premiered works by leading composers since its founding in 1842, including Dvořak's New World Symphony; John Adams's Pulitzer Prize-winning On the Transmigration of Souls, dedicated to the victims of 9/11; and Julia Wolfe's Grammy-nominated Fire in my mouth. Jaap van Zweden became Music Director of the oldest American symphony orchestra - and one of the oldest in the world - in September 2018, succeeding titans including Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances Entry and On-Site Safety Protocols

For On-Site Shows Through June 12

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL AUDIENCE MEMBERS:

1: A Free Ticket

2: A Government-Issued Photo ID

3: On-Site Proof of Full Vaccination or a Recent Negative COVID-19 Test

TWO SECTIONS FOR SEATING:

﻿1: Vaccinated

We highly encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of our many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair; no outside chairs allowed.



2: Tested

Masks are required until seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly social distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.



More details, safety requirements, and information can be found at bryantpark.org/picnics.

Complete Bryant Park Picnic Performance Schedule

All Shows Start at 7PM

Watch the Livestream on the Bryant Park Picnic Performance Website and

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube Channels - @bryantparknyc

June

June 09: New York Philharmonic

June 10: New York Philharmonic*

June 11: New York Philharmonic*

June 12: New York Philharmonic*

June 18: New York City Opera - Pride in the Park

June 25: New York Chinese Cultural Center

June 26: Joe's Pub - Mykal Kilgore

July

July 02: New York City Opera - Carmen

July 09: Carnegie Hall Citywide - Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely

July 16: Carnegie Hall Citywide - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

July 23: Carnegie Hall Citywide - The Knights

July 30: Carnegie Hall Citywide - Adrienne Warren and Friends

July 31: Greenwich House Music School - Riley Mulherkar and Ella Bric

August

August 06: Carnegie Hall Citywide - Terence Blanchard & The E-Collective with the Turtle Island Quartet

August 12: Harlem Stage - Craig Harris's Nocturnal Nubian Ball...: A Tribute to Sun Ra

August 13: Jazz at Lincoln Center - Dizzy's Club: Young Stars of Jazz

August 14: Jazz at Lincoln Center - Dizzy's Club: Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quintet

August 16: Limón Dance Company and Music from the Sole

August 20: Paul Taylor Dance Company and Elisa Monte Dance

August 21: New York City Opera - Now That's What I Call Opera!

August 27: Save the Date - Dance Performance TBA

September

September 03: New York City Opera - Rigoletto

September 10: Classical Theatre of Harlem

September 17: National Sawdust - Allison Loggins-Hull premieres Diametrically Composed

September 20: The Town Hall - Centennial Concert featuring Chris Thile and special guests

*The New York Philharmonic performance will be livestreamed only on Wednesday, June 9.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee