Bryan Cranston, Lou Diamond Phillips, Priscilla Lopez and More Join Episode Two of KEEPING LIVE THEATRE ALIVE

Berkshire Playwrights Lab has joined with four other theaters to form #Theatre5Alliance, an organization to bring the arts to people's homes and to highlight the importance of keeping local theater alive. The alliance includes Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Durango PlayFest, Laguna Playhouse, NJ Rep and Seven Angels Theatre.

Tomorrow, October 13th at 8pm ET, stage and screen stars will perform 6 original monologues for Keeping Live Theatre Alive episode two.

These 6 original monologues are written and performed by Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line), Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland), Lou Diamond Phillips (Stand and Deliver), Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).

For more information visit: https://www.berkshireplaywrightslab.org/

Berkshire Playwrights Lab occupies a unique position in the theater landscape, both locally in the Berkshires and nationally. For 15 years, BPL has been one of a few organizations in the country to focus solely on the development of new plays, and, consequently, on the development of new playwrights. A sharp focus on new talent and new ideas has given BPL expertise in finding adventurous thinkers and lively pockets of creativity in the theater community nationwide.

