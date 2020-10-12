Bryan Cranston, Lou Diamond Phillips, Priscilla Lopez and More Join Episode Two of KEEPING LIVE THEATRE ALIVE
Stars will perform six original monologues tomorrow night, October 13 at 8pm.
Berkshire Playwrights Lab has joined with four other theaters to form #Theatre5Alliance, an organization to bring the arts to people's homes and to highlight the importance of keeping local theater alive. The alliance includes Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Durango PlayFest, Laguna Playhouse, NJ Rep and Seven Angels Theatre.
Tomorrow, October 13th at 8pm ET, stage and screen stars will perform 6 original monologues for Keeping Live Theatre Alive episode two.
These 6 original monologues are written and performed by Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line), Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland), Lou Diamond Phillips (Stand and Deliver), Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny), and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly).
Tune in below!
For more information visit: https://www.berkshireplaywrightslab.org/
Berkshire Playwrights Lab occupies a unique position in the theater landscape, both locally in the Berkshires and nationally. For 15 years, BPL has been one of a few organizations in the country to focus solely on the development of new plays, and, consequently, on the development of new playwrights. A sharp focus on new talent and new ideas has given BPL expertise in finding adventurous thinkers and lively pockets of creativity in the theater community nationwide.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December
One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5....
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway Postponed To September 2021
Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcomin...
PHOTO: Hugh Jackman Visits The Winter Garden Theatre, Future Home of THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman visited the Winter Garden Theatre where the upcoming production of The Music Man will be staged, and posed for a photo, shortly after the...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category....