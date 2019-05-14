Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Co-Hosted By Shelly Colman Come to Vineapple Cafe

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) is a monthly stand-up show @ The Vineapple Cafe featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. A new year of laughs continues on Thursday, May 16th @ 8:30pm with co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Katharyn Henson (New York Comedy Festival), Ellen Karis ("Karis Comedy Corner" on BBOXRadio.com), Clint Nohr (AXS "Gotham Comedy Live") and Chris Scopo (Broadway Comedy Club).

Performers subject to change. No cover, no minimum - food and beverages are available.

Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street (between Hicks St & Henry Street) in Brooklyn. Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com.





