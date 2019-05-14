Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Co-Hosted By Shelly Colman Come to Vineapple Cafe

May. 14, 2019  

Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Co-Hosted By Shelly Colman Come to Vineapple Cafe

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) is a monthly stand-up show @ The Vineapple Cafe featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. A new year of laughs continues on Thursday, May 16th @ 8:30pm with co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Katharyn Henson (New York Comedy Festival), Ellen Karis ("Karis Comedy Corner" on BBOXRadio.com), Clint Nohr (AXS "Gotham Comedy Live") and Chris Scopo (Broadway Comedy Club).

Performers subject to change. No cover, no minimum - food and beverages are available.

Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street (between Hicks St & Henry Street) in Brooklyn. Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com.



Related Articles


18 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You

  • HADESTOWN Tops the Outer Critics Circle Winners - Full List Announced!
  • Video: The Mother Of Dragons Gets A New Theme Song Courtesy of GALAVANT
  • Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, and More Set For BAT OUT OF HELL at City Center
  • Mitchell Jarvis & Katie Webber to Reprise Roles in ROCK OF AGES; Full Cast
  • Breaking: MY FAIR LADY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Summer
  • Audra McDonald, Tony Shaloub, And More Announced For A NIGHT OF BROADWAY STARS At Lincoln Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup