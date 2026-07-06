Bronx Music Hall to Honor Enerolisa Nuñez and Congo's World Cup Return

As the FIFA World Cup shines a spotlight on cultures from around the globe, the Bronx Music Hall (BMH) is celebrating the borough's own international roots with a July lineup featuring Afro-Dominican music, Latin jazz, and a concert honoring the Democratic Republic of the Congo's first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Highlights include July 11's tribute to the late Afro-Dominican music legend Enerolisa Nuñez, known as the 'Queen of Salve,' featuring a performance by her daughter Yrene 'Yeni' Nuñez. On July 17, the Bronx Rising! Kuba Festival celebrates Congolese culture through music, dance, drumming, and visual arts.

Currently, Bronx Music Hall is participating in New York City's new NYC Neighborhood Passport program, launched in conjunction with the 2026 FIFA World Cup to encourage New Yorkers and visitors to explore the city's diverse neighborhoods, cultural institutions, and community organizations.

July Lineup

Thurs., July 9 - Nuevas Voces: Gabriela Anders & Los Dukes

8 PM | $15

Contemporary vocalist Gabriela Anders's new nine-piece band 'Los Dukes' features Duke Ellington songs, but reimagined in a wildly distinctive Latin American style. Anders describes 'Los Dukes' as an explosive, artistic, riotously fun post-macho latin-jazz experience featuring New York City's baddest gauchos. Los Dukes rocks the groove from all corners of Latin America from North to South and beyond. Her all-star band features Bobby Sanabria, Chris Washburne, Oreste Abrantes and more.

Fri., July 11 - Tributo a Enerolisa Nuñez La Reina de las Salves

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM | $20

Join us for a night of Afro-Dominican music in celebration of the life and legacy of Enerolisa Nuñez, "The Queen of Salve." Enerolisa's daughter, Yrene "Yeni" Nuñez, will sing the ancestral songs she inherited from her mother, and the long lineage of Afro-Dominican musicians that came before. Enerolisa was the most famous salve singer of the Dominican Republic and her voice gave light to these traditions all over the world. Enerolisa passed away on February 28, 2026, but her legacy lives forever through the songs she left the world. Join us in elevating her legacy and celebrating her life!

Wed., July 15 - Bochinchando: Uptown Solo Festival

Doors: 6:30 PM | Event: 7 PM | $12

Our comedy series returns with a new format featuring comics performing excerpts from their solo shows. New York comedy staple Peaches Rodriguez hosts the show, featuring comics Sashalyn Medina and Sara Contreras, who has opened up for El Gran Combo. After the two featured comics, a Q&A is scheduled to occur.

Thurs., July 16 - The Word on 163rd

Event: 7 PM | $5

The Bronx Music Hall's spoken-word open mic returns, hosted by Bronx poet Sumbodies Mama, and special guest Kai Diata Giovanni. Sumbodies Mama is a Bronx-born spoken-word artist and 2024 Nuyorican Grand Slam Champion known for her heartfelt performances, introspection, and masterful wordplay.

Fri., July 17 - Bronx Rising!: Kuba Festival - Rumba: From Kinshasha to the Bronx

6:00 PM | Free - $20

Kuba Festival: Rumba from Kinshasa to the Bronx is a multidisciplinary cultural festival celebrating Congolese Rumba, Kuba aesthetics, Afro-diasporic artistic exchange, community drumming, dance, visual arts, and cultural diplomacy. The festival bridges traditions from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with Bronx and Afro-diasporic cultural communities through live performance, fashion, drum circles, art exhibitions, and educational engagement.

Concert: $20

Drummers and artwork: Free

Thurs., July 30 - History of Rincón Criollo

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM | $15

Join us to commemorate the legacy of José "Chema" Soto, a beloved Bronx leader who founded the La Casita community garden. A historical panel discussion will celebrate 50 years of Rincón Criollo with never before seen photos by award-winning photographer Martha Cooper. Afterwards, Mildred Cruz and Sembrando Cultura are scheduled to perform.

About the Bronx Music Hall

The Bronx Music Hall is a 14,000-square-foot performance venue and community cultural center developed by WHEDco. Opened in 2024, it is the borough's first newly constructed, independent music performance venue in more than 50 years and serves as the permanent home of the Bronx Music Heritage Center (BMHC). The BMH features a 250-seat theater, lobby and exhibition hall, multi-use classroom and studio, green room, and outdoor plazas, and serves as the permanent home of the Bronx Music Heritage Center (BMHC). The venue presents live music, dance, film, theater, classes, and community events that honor, showcase, and cultivate the Bronx's creative legacy. Learn more and purchase tickets: bronxmusichall.org.

About WHEDco

The July programming at Bronx Music Hall also includes a Latin jazz performance by Gabriela Anders and her nine-piece band Los Dukes on July 9, a comedy series installment on July 15, and a spoken-word open mic on July 16. The hall's calendar reflects a broader wave of live performance activity across New York City this summer, including the New York premiere of the short film WOOLY BULLY, starring Obie Award winner Kathryn Grody, as covered by BroadwayWorld at this link.

More on Bronx Music Hall Recent Articles Bronx Music Hall to Present Pride, Juneteenth, Latin Jazz and Afro-Puerto Rican Events

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...