Photos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Celebrates Record-Breaking Run

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Maybe Happy Ending will become the longest-running production in the history of the Belasco Theatre, surpassing the 687-performance run of Dead End — joining the ranks of Broadway's current long-running hits, including Chicago, Book of Mormon, Six, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Aladdin, Hadestown, Wicked, and Hamilton.

To mark the occasion, ahead of Tuesday, the production gathered cast representatives from several of these shows at their respective theatres for a group photo outside the Belasco Theatre, celebrating a shared milestone across the Broadway community.

Participating cast members included Danielle Marie Gonzalez and Sean Samuels of Chicago; Kevin Clay and Diego Enrico of The Book of Mormon; Khalia Wilcoxon, Kirstin Maldonaldo, Olivia Donalson, Jasmine Forsberg, Maggie Likcani, Aiyana Smash, and Anna Uzele of Six; Aidan Close and Emmet Smith of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Lindiwe Dlamini and Bongi Duma of The Lion King; Rodney Ingram and Sonya Balsara of Aladdin; and Jordan Tyson and John-Michael of Hadestown, Oluchi Nwaokorie of Wicked, and the cast and crew of Maybe Happy Ending.

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.

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