WOOLY BULLY, Starring Kathryn Grody, Sets New York Premiere

Wooly Bully, a new short film starring Obie Award winner Kathryn Grody, is set to make its New York State and New York City premiere at the Long Island International Film Expo and Chain NYC Film Festival. The movie is directed by Kristen Buckles Cantrell from a story by filmmaker and actor Elizabeth Bays and written by Austin Jennings Boykin.

Inspired by Bays’ late mother, whose Alzheimer’s disease led to confabulations that she herself was a witch, Wooly Bully follows Becca, a young woman caring for her mother, Jane, whose delusions begin to blur the line between dementia and the paranormal.

In addition to Grody, the film also stars Elizabeth Bays, Phillip Coccioletti, Diego Aguirre, and Austin Jennings Boykin. Blending drama with elements of the supernatural, Wooly Bully explores grief, memory, and the thin line between reality and belief.

Since its festival debut, Wooly Bully has garnered multiple accolades, including Best Long Short, Best Drama, and Best Director at the Hang Onto Your Shorts Film Festival; Best Live Action Film and Best Screenplay at the Fencesitter Film Festival; and an Honorable Mention at the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival.

The screenings mark Wooly Bully‘s New York State and New York City premieres following its festival run. The film will screen at the Long Island International Film Expo on Sunday, July 12, at 12:00 p.m. at Bellmore Movies & Showplace and will make its New York City premiere this August at the Chain NYC Film Festival at the Chain Theatre. Tickets for both screenings are available through each festival’s website.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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