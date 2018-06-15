Bronson Norris Murphy Takes Over as The Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES Tour
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, continues its North American tour (currently at South Carolina's Peace Center), and BroadwayWorld has just learned that Bronson Norris Murphy as officially taken over the role of The Phantom.
Bronson is best known for premiering the role of The Phantom in the first North American production of Love Never Dies. Mr. Murphy comes directly from the long running production of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway where he has been seen as Raoul (and 9 other roles to date!) Other notable performances include the 30th Anniversary Company of CATS (Gus, Growltiger and Bustopher Jones) and multiple US productions of West Side Story as Tony. Regionally and on the concert stage, he has sung 40+ roles with various theatres and orchestras across the country. Mr. Murphy is an advocate for music literacy and a believer in arts education as core curriculum in public schools.
Also starring are: Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé,' Karen Mason as 'Madame Giry,' Sean Thompson as 'Raoul,' Mary Michael Patterson as 'Meg Giry,' and Casey Lyons and Jake Heston Miller sharing the role of 'Gustave.' The trio of Phantom's henchmen include Katrina Kemp as 'Fleck,' Richard Koons as 'Squelch,' Stephen Petrovich as 'Gangle,' Gardar Thor Cortes is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.
The ensemble includes Chelsey Arce, Erin Chupinsky, Diana DiMarzio, Tyler Donahue, Yesy Garcia, Alyssa Giannetti, Michael Gillis, Tamar Greene, Natalia Lepore Hagan, Lauren Lukacek, Alyssa McAnany, Rachel Anne Moore, Dave Schoonover, Adam Soniak, John Swapshire IV, Kelly Swint, Lucas John Thompson, Correy West and Arthur Wise.