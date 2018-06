Bronson Norris Murphy Takes Over as The Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES Tour

Bronson is best known for premiering the role of The Phantom in the first North American production of Love Never Dies. Mr. Murphy comes directly from the long running production of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway where he has been seen as Raoul (and 9 other roles to date!) Other notable performances include the 30th Anniversary Company of CATS (Gus, Growltiger and Bustopher Jones) and multiple US productions of West Side Story as Tony. Regionally and on the concert stage, he has sung 40+ roles with various theatres and orchestras across the country. Mr. Murphy is an advocate for music literacy and a believer in arts education as core curriculum in public schools.