'Broadwaysted' Welcomes KINKY BOOTS and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's Kyle Taylor Parker

Grab your headphones and heels because this week, we're talking cabbage with KINKY BOOTS and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY star Kyle Taylor Parker (or KTP as Kyle superfan and #MomOfTheShow Gail Cooper calls him!)

We're pouring out Hudson Baby Bourbon Whiskey into special THE VIEW UPSTAIRS tumblers while Kyle spills about his recent successful solo show debut at The Green Room 42 (Spoiler Alert: Catch him there monthly now!) and the many different locations he's donned the heels and hair as Lola in KINKY BOOTS.

Kimberly talks about her second time to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Kyle comes to terms with his fascination with being in shows with factories, and we discover a new motto: No one should leave home without an eyebrow stencil. Kyle even shares how hilarious or surprising stage mishaps can sometimes create unforgettable theatre magic. Game Master Kimberly challenges us with Plot Points (featuring Classic Movies and 11 O'Clock Numbers), A Famous Father/Son Challenge, and "The Musical Factory" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards.

And if that weren't enough, Kyle also shares "Stage Door Stories," visits Kevin's Corner, and spreads some serious Philly love--so basically this episode has everything needed to "Raise You Up/Just Be." So listen in and enjoy as KTP gets B-R-O-A-D-W...oh, you get it. Cheers!

Listen to the episode here:

About Kyle : Kyle Taylor Parker made his Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Cast of Kinky Boots, later taking over the role of Lola on Broadway, in the First National Tour, and with the Toronto Company. Kyle has also been on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Off-Broadway in the Irish Rep Theatre production of Finnian's Rainbow, and in the Second National Tour of In The Heights. Kyle recently made his solo show debut at the Green Room 42 with "The Soul Session," an evening inspired by his celebrated soulful covers of Musical Theatre Standards on YouTube. Follow Kyle (KTP) @KTPway

About the Show : Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

