Broadway's Krysta Rodriguez Headlines OCSA's 2017 Season Premiere Event Tonight

Orange County School of the Arts Foundation (OCSA), a nonprofit that supports one of the nation's premier arts schools, kicks off the school's 31st season with Season Premiere 2017.

More than 300 OCSA supporters will enjoy an exquisite outdoor dining experience and beachfront concert at sundown, featuring notable alumna and Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez (MT, '02) performing alongside talented musical theater students.

OCSA jazz musicians entertain during the cocktail reception. The evening is made possible by the support of Honorary Producer Carole Pickup and the Balboa Bay Resort.

It all takes place tonight, Sept. 9 at 5:30 PM at Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, Calif.

Tickets: Table sponsorships with premium seating for 10 guests are available for $3,000. Individual tickets can be purchased for $250. To reserve a table or purchase tickets, contact Development Associate Kristie Kee at kristie.kee@ocsarts.net or (714) 560-0900 ext. 3235 by Aug. 25.

OCSA provides a creative, challenging and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. Established in 1987, OCSA offers tuition-free academic and arts instruction to more than 2,100 gifted students in grades seven through 12 from over five counties and more than 120 cities. The non-profit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $8.5 million annually, to fund 14 pre-professional arts training conservatories. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

Krysta Rodriguez, an actress and OCSA alumna, has been seen in several Broadway productions including "In the Heights," "A Chorus Line," "Spring Awakening" and more. She also originated the role of Wednesday Addams in the original casting of "The Addams Family" on Broadway. Rodriquez has appeared in the NBC series "Smash," among several other television shows. During her time at OCSA, she was cast in the lead role in "Gidget: The Musical," co-written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

