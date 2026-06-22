Broadway's Analise Scarpaci Writes Original Song for Indie Film NOT MY DOG

Broadway alum Analise Scarpaci, whose credits include Mrs. Doubtfire and Matilda the Musical, has written an original song for Not My Dog, an independent family film arriving this summer. Titled "Unlikely Friends," the new song appears on the soundtrack of the film.

Hailing from Trash Panda Pictures and writer/director Danny LeGare, Not My Dog tells the story of a 12-year-old girl named Bridget who discovers courage, friendship, and belonging after being followed by a stray dog.

The film will be available for presale on TVOD platforms, including Apple TV, on September 4, 2026, before being released on September 11, 2026. A New York Premiere will take place in late August.

Scarpaci will also star in the upcoming feature, marking a reunion between the actor and co-star Dan Lauria, who previously appeared together on Broadway in A Christmas Story the Musical.

The cast also includes Rylie Pennington as Bridget, Marika Dominczyk (Grey’s Anatomy), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Robert Ri’chard (Coach Carter), Jeremy London (Mallrats), Sal Rendino (ER), and Glen Nicholes Jr (Spirit of Friendship). Popular content creator Ashley Ottesen plays Bridget’s mother, Lisa.

Not My Dog is a family adventure set in the small town of Rockville that follows Bridget, a stubborn 12-year-old girl who would rather stay home on her phone than interact with the world around her. When her mother, Lisa, forces her to deliver lunch to her father’s barbershop across town, Bridget reluctantly heads out on what she assumes will be a quick and miserable errand. However, this all changes after she encounters a stray, black German Shepherd who refuses to leave her alone.

Trash Panda Pictures is an emerging, independent studio prioritizing content for tween audiences. In line with their philosophy, Not My Dog was filmed using a six-hour production day model designed specifically for family filmmaking with children and animals. This approach aims to increase cost efficiency, safety, and allow for more natural performances from the actors.

“By using shorter days and smaller crews and having a greater intentionality about what we shot, our team had less waiting around and ultimately created a safer environment and a more enjoyable experience for everyone involved," said LeGare, who is also the founder and CEO of Trash Panda Pictures.

Analise Scarpaci was most recently seen on Broadway as Lydia Hillard in the musical comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire. She began her professional journey on Broadway at age twelve in A Christmas Story The Musical as Esther Jane, and later starred in Matilda The Musical. Her debut EP, Pathetic Little Dreamer, was followed by a solo show of the same name that played 54 Below. Other stage credits include The Sound of Music at the Paper Mill Playhouse and various workshops and readings for musicals including Dawn's Early Light, Beaches, and Charming.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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