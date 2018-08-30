BroadwayWorld is Looking for TV Reviewers/Recappers!

Are you a television junkie? Do you want to write reviews and recaps of your favorite show? If so, join BroadwayWorld as one of our TV Reviewers/Recappers!

Support your favorite shows and stars by writing articles about them that you can share with everyone!

We are looking for people with strong writing skills and a critical eye to write weekly features for our TV/Movies site. We want writers who are interested in writing the following pieces:

1. Weekly Recaps/Reviews of popular TV shows, where you discuss storyline, characters, and major themes.

Shows to Cover :

Supernatural

Doctor Who

Riverdale

Arrow

The Flash

Supergirl

Grey's Anatomy

The Walking Dead

Empire

Shameless

Star Trek: Discovery

2. Weekly features covering topics such as:

Broadway stars making guest appearances on TV shows

Popular culture issues covered in different shows

Creative and fun pieces such as "the best one-liners from this week in TV!"

Interviewing television stars

This is a great opportunity for emerging writers to have articles about shows they're passionate about published on one of the largest websites for Broadway and Entertainment! We are looking for dedicated writers who want to help BroadwayWorld build our television content!

If this sounds interesting to you, please send your resume and a writing sample to bwwdesk@broadwayworld.com!

