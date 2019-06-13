BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top 2019 Tony Awards Moments!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

We asked, and you answered! With all of the excitement from this past weekend's Tony Awards, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know which of this year's countless iconic moments was their favorite. We've now gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy! Check them all out below!

Ali Stroker's Acceptance Speech

@emmaghallett on Instagram: "Ali Stroker making me realize that anyone can make it on Broadway"

@liam_nibbs on Instagram: "Ali Stroker MAKING HISTORY!!!!"

@evan_t_94 on Instagram: "Ali Stroker's speech. It was inspiring and lovely"

@singing_gr8 on Instagram: "I loved Ali Stroker's speech!! It made me tear up ... ok sob."

'Michael in the Bathroom' Parody

@heartbreak_and_musicals on Instagram: "James in the bathroom was pretty sweet."

@bryvnnnnn on Instagram: "Of course 'James in the Bathroom'"

@ryanchristopher85 on Instagram: "The Bathroom Song"

@quinniebailey on Instagram: "Hosts in the bathroom"

Hadestown's Performance

@ashleerossetti on Instagram: "Definitely Hadestown's performance! Absolutely blew me away!"

@nia_alathea on Instagram: "Wait for me from hadestown was soooo good!!!!"

@broadway.rules on Instagram: "The hadestown performance!!!"

@rorimadeafinsta on Instagram: "Hadestown's performance"

Beetlejuice's Performance

@aly.hufflepuff on Instagram: "The Beetlejuice Performance, they change up the lyrics every time and it's so original" @the_monster_inthe_closet on Instagram: "Beetlejuice's 'Deathly' amazing performance" @nandit.arts on Instagram: "THE BEETLEJUICE PERFORMANCE WAS SO GOOD AND HILARIOUS"

Andre De Shields' Acceptance Speech

@bella.thoughts on Instagram: "Andre De Shields speech, so well deserved and inspiring to the new generations of performers/humans"

@laurenolarte on Instagram: "hands down Andre de Shield's speech. Utterly inspiring and moving"

@josie05_05 on Instagram: "Andre De Shields. Period."

Billy Porter Singing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses'

Other then the televised performances? @theebillyporter performance during the commercials - Meghan Moran (@wickedhp) June 12, 2019

@maryfbush on Instagram: "Billy Porter singing Gypsy"

@txktario on Instagram: "Billy Porter's commercial break singing! Absolute GOLD"

@anneliese_shrub on Instagram: "The bits of guests singing classic Broadway songs during commercial breaks!"

Stephanie J. Block's Acceptance Speech

@emmysikora on Instagram: "I cried when SJB won her Tony, and I never cry. So proud and happy for her."

@dgrandi13 on Instagram: "The glorious Stephanie J. Block finally winning her well deserved TONY!"

@thejustingallagher on Instagram: "Stephanie J. Block's iconic win!"

@chloeemeryy on Instagram: "When Stephanie J. Block gave that heartfelt speech to her daughter Vivi and hubby Set"

The Prom's Performance

THE PROM PERFORMANCE ?? @ThePromMusical - Grace Maher #SaveOneDayAtATime (@gmaher_01) June 13, 2019

@nicoleredifer on Instagram: "When everyone in the audience cheered when Emma & Alyssa kissed in the Prom!"

@izzythegreat9 on Instagram: "Seeing The Prom perform. Such an honor to be represented by a fabulous music and cast!"

@srp174 on Instagram: "The Prom performing! That show is just amazing!"

Opening Number

The opening with @JKCorden ! - Jane Fiore (@janefiore) June 12, 2019

@amberends on Instagram: "James' gleeful chuckle during the standing o after the opening number"

@cry_cocco on Instagram: "Opening was extraordinary"

@ajones9055 on Instagram: "The opening. James Corden slayed."

Stars Airing Their Beef With Each Other

@morifain on Instagram: "The drama/roast between the stars"

@chrisaaann on Instagram: "Audra McDonald's beef"

@actorschmactor on Instagram: "Audra McDonald v. Linney"





