BroadwayRadio Welcomes Laura Osnes to Talk BANDSTAND, the Show's Marketing Challenges, Broadway Princess Party, More

On this special episode of BroadwayRadio, Tony-nominee Laura Osnes discusses the life that "Bandstand" took to make it to the big screen via Fathom Events. She also talks of how the show has lived on post closing, the marketing issues that the show's content presented, and her efforts to bring the Broadway Princess Party to fans across the country.

The Broadway production of "Bandstand" will be screened in movie theaters across the country on both June 25th and June 28th. Find out when and where the film will be playing near you here: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/bandstand

From Andy Blankenbuehler, winner of the 2017 Tony Award® for Best Choreography for BANDSTAND and the 2016 Tony Award for Best Choreography for HAMILTON, comes the new musical that explodes with the most high-octane, heart-stopping and best dancing on stage today.

1945; as America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, forming a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

In addition to the feature production, audiences will enjoy behind-the-scenes, never-before-seen footage with cast and crew.

Listen to the episode here:

Contact Matt :

matt@broadwayradio.com

Twitter: @BWWMatt

